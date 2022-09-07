Lawrence schools on ‘good footing’ financially

Berryman

With county sales tax and property tax revenues up, coupled with federal relief money related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence County school system appears to be on “really good footing” but school officials have a concern when the federal relief funds disappear after 2024.

During a budget discussion for fiscal year 2023 last week, on Thursday night,Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said she is conservatively projecting $46.3 million in general fund revenue and $47.6 million in expenditures, a deficit of $1.3 million. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Berryman said the deficit comes from “underestimating revenue and overestimating expenditures.”

