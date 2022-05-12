Chamber celebrates 2022 Youth Leadership Lawrence class

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 2022 Youth Leadership Lawrence class and held a graduation ceremony for the students last week.
Last Tuesday, 16 students from each of Lawrence County’s high schools completed their work with the leadership program and were honored at the special ceremony.
“The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce was represented well this year by this group of great students from throughout the county,” Chamber Board member Craig Johnston posted to social media. “So proud of these YLL Students for their great accomplishments throughout this year’s program. These are our future leaders of Lawrence County, and we are excited to see them continue on their journey to become great leaders in the future.”
The ceremony also featured guest speaker Senator Garlan Gudger and remarks from Chamber Director Brittany Alred.
“A special thank you (goes out) to all of the many sponsors who help support and make this program possible for Lawrence County,” Johnston added. Sponsors of the program make annual tours to local businesses, leadership organizations and industries possible for YLL students each year.
Alred and Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who heads the program, presented each of the students with a certificate commemorating their year as a YLL participant.
YLL was initiated in 2004 by the county’s Chamber of Commerce and is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout Lawrence County. The program also builds strong leadership and networking skills among its participants, according to Suski.
The Lawrence County Chamber is now accepting applications for the program for the 2022-2023 school year.
The YLL program accepts students who are entering the 10th or 11th grade at any of the Lawrence County high schools, including the Lawrence County Christian School and the Lawrence County Signature School, for the 2022-2023 school year.
The program is also open to 10th and 11th grade home school students who reside in Lawrence County, Suski said.
Suski and Alred began presenting the program to 9th and 10th graders at their schools in April.
“Students will tour many different career opportunities during the program,” said Suski. “There will be 8 different sessions that the students will attend during the next school year. At the end of the program there will be a graduation ceremony.”
Applications for the 2022-23 YLL Class are available at each high school counselor’s office or the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 15379 Suite 4 on Alabama 24 in Moulton.
Suski said applications will also be available at the 2022 Oakville Multicultural Indian Festival on May 13 and 14. Applications may be returned by mail or by dropping them off at the Chamber office, Suski said.
The deadline to apply is May 31.
For more information about the program, or for application details, visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce website.
