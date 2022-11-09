Citizens’ aid helps arrest wallet thief

On Friday, Nov. 4, Rita Cartee Theodorou was arrested for stealing a designer wallet while inside the McKelvey Laundromat on Curtis Street.
The victim of the theft reported that she was at the laundromat with her grandmother when the incident occurred. The victim’s grandmother was holding a Louis Vuitton wallet owned by the victim. The grandmother sat the wallet down on a table, then proceeded with the victim to the other side of the building to continue doing laundry. When the grandmother returned, the wallet was gone.
Only one other person, Theodorou, was in the building when the incident occurred. Theodorou left the laundromat and returned to her car before the grandmother realized the wallet was missing.
Upon realizing the wallet was gone, the grandmother proceeded outside to question Theodorou about the missing wallet. Theodorou denied having knowledge of the wallet. Theodorou proceeded to retrieve her clothes and leave the laundromat.
Police obtained video footage from the laundromat security cameras that plainly showed Theodorou inside the laundromat during the incident. After walking past the wallet, she turned around and went back to look at it. Theodorou unzipped the wallet, looked inside, then zipped the wallet and walked out of the laundromat with the wallet in her possession.
Further footage showed Theodorou tucking the wallet inside her shirt before sitting back in her vehicle.
An anonymous city hall employee identified Theodorou as the woman in the footage. Capt. Russell Graham and Lawrence County Sheriff investigators went to Theodorou’s residence. They found Theodorou in possession of the stolen wallet.
Theodorou was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to be processed. Theodorou was charged with Third Degree Theft of Property – a class D felony – due to the value of the wallet and its contents. She was immediately released on bond for $1,500.
Capt. Graham thanks the owner and employee of McKelvey Laundromat, the city hall employee, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for their help in solving the case.
