Citizens’ aid helps arrest wallet thief

Theodorou

On Friday, Nov. 4, Rita Cartee Theodorou was arrested for stealing a designer wallet while inside the McKelvey Laundromat on Curtis Street. 

The victim of the theft reported that she was at the laundromat with her grandmother when the incident occurred. The victim’s grandmother was holding a Louis Vuitton wallet owned by the victim. The grandmother sat the wallet down on a table, then proceeded with the victim to the other side of the building to continue doing laundry. When the grandmother returned, the wallet was gone. 

