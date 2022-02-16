Marlee Sutton Foundation raises $24K for suicide prevention

A local non-profit dedicated to providing mental health resources for Lawrence County students is able to continue its support in the coming school year after a successful annual fundraiser held earlier this month.
The Marlee Sutton Foundation was established in 2019 by Wendy and Scott Norwood and named after the daughter they lost to suicide in March of the previous year. Through their grief, Marlee’s parents hope to accomplish a world free of teen suicide by offering mental health support to local schools, starting with Lawrence County.
MSF has held several successful fundraisers in the past few years, which provide funding to the Lawrence County School System to employ full-time mental health counselors. On Saturday, Feb. 5, the annual MSF Gala raised around $24,000 for the effort, according to Wendy Norwood.
The event outsold tickets quickly and packed Bradford Farm & Venue with 250 attendants that night, Norwood said.
“I’m just ecstatic when I think about the attendance,” she said, adding that the growing fundraiser will likely need a larger venue in the future. “It was a beautiful venue. We were hoping to stay with them a while, but we really need more space. We’ve got some new programs for next year’s Gala. Some things that will improve table seating, time and structure of the evening. I think we learn something new every year—something we can do better.”
The event featured silent and live auctions with donated items from local businesses, organizations and individuals.
Norwood’s daughter, Amber Gatlin, also headed a raffle for a 2022 Polaris Ranger, and sold $100 tickets leading up to the Gala.
“My other daughter, Jordan Jones, and my lifelong friend Marsha Montgomery were a huge help for this year’s event as well,” added Norwood. “We’re also grateful for the support from the Lawrence County Board of Education and Ally Kitchens and Allison Spratley with the Enrichment Center.”
The fundraising efforts by MSF, a match from the Lawrence County Board of Education, and funding and employment support from the Enrichment Center at Eagle Counseling in Decatur has provided the county’s school system with four full-time certified mental health counselors for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to Norwood and Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, the funds raised so far this year put the school system on track to continue the employment of four full-time counselors.
“We’re seeing that now more than ever, our students need this support,” Norwood said. “Just like certified teachers and nurses, mental health counselors are a necessity on campus. We’ve got to provide this safety net for our kids.”
According to statistics provided by the Enrichment Center, the Eagle Center counselors employed at the county schools provided 1,305 individual sessions to the students during the 2020-2021 school year.
Since Aug. 21, the counselors employed for Lawrence County Schools have held 854 sessions, provided 143 referrals, completed at least 14 suicide assessments and held 37 “Crisis Sessions” in the current school year.
“We are on track to increase our session numbers by 8% this school year,” a report from the Enrichment Center said.
According to the report, about 13% of Alabama’s youth, ages 12 to 17, reported suffering from at least one major depressive episode in the last year.
“(The counselors) are really stretched thin,” said Norwood, who has seen MSF grow from providing a single part-time counselor in 2019 to the four full-time employees in 2021. She hopes to see support, including resources for school faculty and parents, continue to grow and extend outside Lawrence County eventually.
“Now more than ever, mental health is becoming a higher priority,” she said following a year of stifled fundraising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we work to educate the public on a mental health crisis that’s only getting worse since the pandemic, we’ve got to work even harder to meet the needs of students in our communities.”
Norwood and Smith said it costs the foundation and the school system together about $40,000 to employ the four full-time counselors for one school year.
“We wouldn’t have this success without the support we’ve felt from the community,” she said. “We appreciate all those who donated items for the Gala auction. That fundraiser would not have been possible without them. We are thankful for all the help and support we receive when putting on events like these.”
In past years, the Marlee Sutton Foundation has held multiple fundraisers a year, including the Gala, a 5k mud run, golf tournaments and other events. Norwood said she believes focusing on two large events a year—the Gala and the annual MSF Golf Tournament—will prove more efficient when it comes to fundraising.
While the Gala fundraiser pushed the foundation to a half-way goal for the upcoming school year, Norwood said she hopes to see similar success at the annual tournament, slated for Aug. 20.
Those interested in sponsoring the event may register by contacting Norwood on social media, via email or by phone. A $250 sponsorship will include the sponsor’s name or business printed on signs at the event. Sponsorships of $1,000 include a four-person team entry into the tournament.
All proceeds raised at MSF events go to the Lawrence County School System for mental health resources and counselors. For more information about the foundation, visit www.MarleeSuttonFoundation.org, or visit the Marlee Sutton Foundation Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.