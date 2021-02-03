Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Student Support Services (SSS) will provide a Virtual University Transfer Day on Thursday, February 4, 2021, for NW-SCC students interested in 10 partnering universities.
Students should sign-up prior to the Virtual University Transfer Day on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at https://nwsccmoodledemo.com/virtualtransfer/virtualtransfer.php.
According to NW-SCC Student Support Services Director, Beth Brewer, SSS would traditionally host a transfer panel to provide students with valuable insights on what college life will be like at a university setting. However, the program is having to handle events slightly different due to the pandemic.
Virtual University Transfer Day provides current NW-SCC students with an opportunity to view customized videos from 10 universities. Universities participating include:
Athens State University
Faulkner University
Troy University
University of Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
University of North Alabama
University of South Alabama
University of West Alabama
“This is a great opportunity to show our students what life is like on different university campuses,” said Brewer. “Many of our students are having to prepare for a big transition to universities at a very difficult time. We want our students to be successful, and we feel like offering them resources such as Virtual University Transfer Day will help.”
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,500 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
