Courtland residents soak up the sun with Super Soaker 5k Run

The town of Courtland witnessed a fun-filled spectacle over the weekend as the community came together for the 6th annual 5k “Soaker Run,” and 1k Fun Run, events that left participants drenched with laughter. Organized to support the Courtland Revitalization Committee, the event proved to be a unique way of raising funds while fostering a sense of camaraderie.
Forty-nine participants of all ages gathered in downtown Courtland on a sunny Saturday morning, armed with tennis shoes and water guns. The “Soaker Run” is not your typical 5k - instead of running for a finish line, participants run through a playful water obstacle course, created by fire trucks, producing a saturating experience for everyone involved.
“It’s an event we’ve enjoyed having in the downtown area for years. We moved it out to the golf course for one year and decided to moved it back because everyone enjoyed our downtown area so much”, explained Mayor Linda Peebles. “It’s such a fun event because it’s something people of all ages can enjoy, we’ve had the whole family out running together.”
Winners of the 2023 Super Soaker 5k include Calob Miley, first place, Isaiah Crosslin, second place, Kayden Pierce, third place. Winners of the Super Soaker 1 Mile include, Taylor Terry, first place, Teddy Guyse, second place, and Brantley Cooper, third place.
Events like this serve as a fun way to raise money that can go towards the town’s recreational facilities, such as the tennis and pickleball courts. While the town has applied for a grant, even if approved, it wouldn’t cover the entire cost.
Sonja Gillespie, organizer of the event, said “We had another great race this year made possible by our sponsors and volunteers. I would like to give a huge thank you to our sponsors: BRAWCO, Martin Farms, Courtland Baptist Church, Joe Wheeler EMC, CB&S Bank, Body Burn Fitness, Integrity Design Services, Servico Inc., Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Exchange, Sibley Oil and Pepsi. Also, a big thank you to Courtland Fire & Rescue, Courtland Police, Mayor Linda Peebles & Courtland City employees and the Courtland Revitalization Committee. Our registrations were lower than normal, but we were competing against other local races.”
With plans to make the event an annual tradition, it’s clear that this waterlogged adventure will continue to make waves, both in fundraising efforts and in fostering a closer-knit community.
