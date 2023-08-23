Courtland residents soak up the sun with Super Soaker 5k Run

 Participants lined up for the 1 mile race.

The town of Courtland witnessed a fun-filled spectacle over the weekend as the community came together for the 6th annual 5k “Soaker Run,” and 1k Fun Run, events that left participants drenched with laughter. Organized to support the Courtland Revitalization Committee, the event proved to be a unique way of raising funds while fostering a sense of camaraderie.

Forty-nine participants of all ages gathered in downtown Courtland on a sunny Saturday morning, armed with tennis shoes and water guns. The “Soaker Run” is not your typical 5k - instead of running for a finish line, participants run through a playful water obstacle course, created by fire trucks, producing a saturating experience for everyone involved. 

