Wild Alabama, formerly known as Wild South, is hosting two virtual workshops on wilderness navigation and outdoor ethics this month.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the conservationist group will host a Map Reading virtual workshop with Wild Alabama Stewardship Coordinator Kim Waites from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Celebrate the New Year and get prepared with a class on map reading and wilderness navigation,” Wild South said. “Your safety depends on this.”
The course instructor Waites has experience navigating the Alabama wilderness for over a decade, Wild Alabama said.
“She’s also a Leave No Trace Educator and Wilderness First Responder,” the organization said. To register for the Map Reading workshop, visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA1NTM3.
Waites will also instruct the Leave No Trace workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 27, also from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Leave No Trace is a set of outdoor ethics that when followed helps lessen the impact on the land while recreating in the outdoors. It can also help facilitate a more fun and enjoyable outdoor experience,” Wild Alabama said. “(Waites) has been instructing LNT workshops and training the trainers for nearly a decade. Join her as we dive deep into the subject. This workshop is free of charge.”
Interested participants can register for the LNT workshop, which will be conducted via Zoom, by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA1NTMy. All registered participants will be given detailed information including the Zoom meeting link at least 24 hours before the workshop begins, Wild Alabama said.
Those with questions or seeking additional information may contact Waites by emailing kim@wildal.org.
