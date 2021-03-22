The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office this week recognized eight of its officers and staff members who have received awards in the past year.
“Since March of 2020, we have faced many obstacles and challenges,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Saturday. “Our staff and deputies have demonstrated dedication to service.”
Lt. Lucas Jenkins was awarded 2020 Deputy of the Year and Sgt. Josh Thompson was named 2020 Correction Officer of the Year, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Three officers, Deputy Kris Long, Sgt. Michael Phillips and Deputy Connor Melson, each received a Life Saving Medal. Cpt. Amard Martin was recognized for his Meritous Service award, and Correction Officer Brandi Herrera was awarded a Purple Heart.
The Sheriff’s Office also recognized Nurse Tanya Herbster for a Sheriff’s Commendation Award.
“We hope to have a formal ceremony in the future so that we may more properly recognize them in a public setting,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
