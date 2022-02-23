Moulton leaders seek long-term solutions for foul water

Odorous and foul-tasting drinking water for Moulton customers has been an ongoing issue for the city, but Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson hopes those issues may be permanently resolved in the next few months with a new filtration system.
Moulton Water Department has been studying the issue to try and determine which approach would be best to prevent and treat the “earthy tasting” water, Johnson told Moulton Council members Monday night.
“This isn’t something that we can flip a switch overnight and say we’ll fix this tomorrow. There’s a lot of different variables that play into it, but we’re on track,” he said. “It’s been a moving target for us.”
He said his department is exploring two filtration systems—ozone filtration and activated carbon filtration—to determine which would be most effective for Moulton Water.
With permission from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the city will bring in a pilot program, which will test samples of Moulton water using both types of systems and a variety of filters.
Johnson said it could take at least two months for the pilot program to begin, but the city is also awaiting approval on grant and federal funding the water department has applied for to assist in the construction and installation of a new filtration system.
“We should have an answer on the funding in a couple of months, but it would be then before we actually know what the long-term effects of the water treatment processes are, and we’ll choose what’s best for our customers and our system,” he said. “This will be a long-term solution.”
Johnson said similar taste and odor issues are common for water treatment facilities that use lakes or reservoirs as a primary water source. He cited facilities in Tuscaloosa, North Port, Gadsden, Guntersville and Arab, some of which have experienced lake “turnover” responsible for the unpleasant smell and taste.
Turnover can occur when changes in temperature cause a stirring in the lake when cooler surface water falls to the depth of the lake and pushes warmer water to the top. During this process, algal blooms and sediment from the bottom of the lake or reservoir are also stirred up.
“I know it’s unpleasant, but the water is not harmful,” Johnson said.
At different times of the year, varying types of algae blooms could be the culprit behind temporary taste and odor changes.
For Moulton’s water source, Sinking Creek Reservoir, the latest taste and odor event was caused by Geosmin released from Oscillatoria/Planktothrix, a type of algae that grows beneath the lake’s surface, according to a press release from civil engineering firm, The Kelley Group. The firm has been working with the city amid a water testing phase with Auburn University for the past few months.
“Moulton is operating significant water quality monitoring programs to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met,” the release states. “While every attempt has been made to lessen taste and odor issues using the existing water treatment processes, there are limits to the current capabilities of the water treatment plant.”
“Moulton has applied for funding through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the needed upgrades to the water treatment plant. The City of Moulton has tried several preventative measures over the last two years, but a water treatment plant upgrade is necessary to ensure the taste and order issue is resolved.”
Johnson said ADEM has given the Moulton Water Department permission to change come treatment procedures expected to lessen the earthy taste and odor until a new system is installed.
In the meantime, Moulton customers, and customers of West Lawrence Water Cooperative—which purchases about 30 million gallons of Moulton water each month—can take steps at home to eliminate the bad taste, Johnson said. He says refrigerating tap water in a pitcher overnight or heating tap water before drinking should help. Adding lemon to water also helps mask the musty smell and taste.
“Some people are more sensitive to it than others… I know it’s frustrating, but we appreciate everyone’s patience as we move forward with testing and resolving the issue,” he said.
