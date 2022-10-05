Mitchell announces sheriff candidacy

Gene Mitchell will again seek election to return as Lawrence County's sheriff.
After serving for three consecutive terms, Mitchell was narrowly defeated by incumbent Max Sanders in the 2018 election. Mitchell announced his candidacy to return as a Conservative Independent.
Residing in Mount Hope, Mitchell is a Lawrence County native with six decades of law enforcement experience.
Mitchell graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1960 and is married to Montez Mitchell. He is a member of Old Town Creek Baptist Church.
Since retiring from law enforcement, Mitchell has worked as a cattle farmer at his home in Mount Hope.
He is a member of the Alabama State Troopers Association, the State Police Association, Lodge #388, and the Alabama Sheriff's Association.
Mitchell's desire to return as sheriff centers on family.
"Large or small," stated Mitchell, "every family -- and every individual -- deserves the right to live in an area where crime is not tolerated and those that choose to break the law are pursued, captured, and prosecuted to the full extent allowed."
Mitchell believes his time in law enforement will lead to a safer community.
"I can promise you that, as sheriff of Lawrence County," Mitchell stated, "I will put the full breadth of my past experience to work for you every day to build a better, safer Lawrence County for us all."
