Triplets celebrate 70th birthday

From left: Brenda Kaye Norton of Falkville, Linda Faye Smith of Tennessee, and Larry Ray Newsom of Moulton celebrated their 70th birthday on Sunday, February 12 with friends and family at Punkin Center Fire Department. The triplets were born in Winchester, Tennessee but are natives of Lawrence County, AL.
