Farm City Week is Nov. 19 through Nov. 29. With the goal of deepening the understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers, the 2020 Farm-City theme is “Sweet Grown Alabama.” The Lawrence County Farm City Committee is working with local schools to encourage teachers and students to learn more about agriculture by creating a poster, writing an essay, or creating a media presentation on some aspect of agriculture using the theme “Sweet Grown Alabama." The Committee also encourages learning about peanuts by suggesting the crop as a topic for contest essayists.
The state’s new agricultural brand, Sweet Grown Alabama, provides a perfect palette for students to create artwork, essays and videos in celebration of Farm City Week. Shoppers increasingly want to know the origin of their food, and studies indicate they prefer locally grown over organic, non-GMO, antibiotic-free or other marketing strategies. Sweet Grown Alabama aims to strengthen the connection between farm and fork by helping consumers identify Alabama-Grown products and families who produce them.
Students using Sweet Grown Alabama as a theme will find a wealth of resources online. To begin, follow Sweet Grown Alabama on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also, check out SweetGrownAlabama.com as well as AlfaFarmers.org and agi.alabama.gov.
Young artists, writers and video storytellers also may find inspiration from the Sweet Grown Alabama tagline – Connecting Alabama Farmers & Families. As they explore the breadth of Sweet Grown Alabama, be sure to focus on more than fresh fruit and vegetables. While farmers market fare in certainly a big part of the Sweet Grown menu, there’s also catfish, beef, peanuts, cotton, grits, honey, jellies, candies and so much more. If it is grown or experienced on an Alabama farm, it can be part of Sweet Grown Alabama.
•Coloring Page (Grades K-6)
•Farm-City Poster (Grades K-6)
•Farm-City Essay (Grades 7-12)
•Farm-City Video (Grades 9-12)
•Peanut Essay (Grades 4-12)
For more information about the Farm City Contests contact the Lawrence County Extension Office 256-974-2464, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension. The Lawrence County Farm City Committee is composed of members representing a diversity of agriculture and industry in the county. Remember the deadline to submit is Oct. 30, with prizes awarded the week of Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.