Never underestimate the “Power of One”

Often times people have great ideas that never see the light of day because they think that one person can’t change anything. That couldn’t be further from the truth. One person can move mountains if they have the motivation, the determination and the power of being passionate about something.
Here are local examples of what can be done when people see a need and set in motion the wheels that will bring their idea or their dream to fruition.
Spencer Waters
In 1986, local history buff, Spencer Waters, suggested to some colleagues that a historical commission be formed to collect and retain the history of Lawrence County for future generations. He gathered around him what would become charter members of the initial board, Spencer Waters, Elizabeth Montgomery, Jane Shelton, Nell Witt, Kylie Berryman and Roger McNeece.
His passion for history led to the formation of the Lawrence County Historical Commission, which in turn helped to form what is now the Lawrence County Archives. The group still helps to fund the Archives, which has proven to be a great asset to the county, bringing in visitors from all over the United States.
The group is responsible for the stately metal historical markers around the county, among other things, and is still an active entity. The group meets on the 3rd Sunday of the following months, January, February, March and April, then again in September and October, at 2:00 p.m., at the Lawrence County Board of Education. They welcome new members and donations.
Spencer Waters began what has turned into a huge collection of materials to be found at the Lawrence County Archives and at the Huntsville campus of Calhoun Community College, where his personal and historical papers are on display. His book is also available at the Archives.
Wendy Hazle
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society (LCHPS) is a sister organization working hand in hand with the Lawrence County Historical Commission. This group was spearheaded by Archivist Wendy Hazle with the help of Ann Britnell, who saw a need for a more active, visible presence in the community. Wendy saw a need for forming fundraising efforts to help support the Archives and to encourage people to get out and make a difference in the county. Since their inception in February 2018, the group, was awarded their 501c3 tax classification in June 2018, and has grown to include officers and several members, and has been responsible for having two new historical Legends and Lore markers installed, they have cleaned several overgrown cemeteries, had cleaning days at the historical Lock A site, and have recently been awarded the task of continuing restoration on Boxwood, a pre-civil war building near the Lawrence/Morgan County line at the Hwy. 20 entrance to the Industrial Park. One of their primary goals early on was to encourage the reopening of the historical Lawrence County Courthouse. With their encouragement among other Lawrence County concerned citizens, this is now being undertaken by the Lawrence County Commission.
The group welcomes volunteers and meets on the first Monday of each month at the Hot Spot. (The July meeting will be held on July 11, at 6 p.m. because of the July 4th holiday).
LCHPS also hosts the Harvest Festival each year. This year’s event will be held on the historic Courthouse Square in Moulton on September 24.
For more information on this organization visit North Alabama History and Preservation on Facebook, or their webpage lchps21.wixsite.com/website or email them at lchps21@gmail.com
Mailing address is P.O. Box 343, Moulton, AL 35650
Regina Painter
In 2013, Regina Painter was inspired by a barn quilt square she saw in Tennessee while traveling. She came home and began to develop what would become the local chapter of the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail, which in turns joins other states in making this one of the largest grassroots movements in the nation.
She incorporated the help of the UNA Art Department students, and with their help, the first barn quilt square was installed in Killen, in 2015. At the present time she works with a small cadre of volunteers, with the help of a grant from the Alabama Council on The Arts.
Because of Painter’s diligence in following her dream of having a barn quilt square in each of Alabama’s counties, several of the free quilt squares have been awarded to people in Lawrence County who meet the criteria. For more information on how you can help to volunteer, or to find out if you qualify for a barn quilt square, visit www.alabamabarnquilttrail.org
Tammy Roberts
Tammy Roberts got involved with the Jackson House when she and her husband, Jim, were enlisted to provide a place for the bands to wait for their time slot at the Chicken & Egg Festival, which included offering the musicians and their entourage a place to relax and to eat. She and a group of volunteers would go up to the Jackson House each year and make sure that everything was clean and ready for the visitors. “Each year there would be more neglect and damage,” she recalls.
Instead of just complaining to the city, which was in charge of the house at the time, she got permission from the mayor, Red Alexander, to form a committee which would help to fund repairs to the house. That committee eventually turned into the Jackson House Foundation, which is a 501c3 entity.
The group has been responsible for bringing the circa 1900’s house back to life. It has held one or two fundraisers each year since its inception, using the money, plus private donations and with the help of several grants, including some from the Muscle Shoals Heritage Area. With a lot of dedication and hard work, this group of volunteers has made a huge difference in the venerable old house that once belonged to Lawrence County Probate Judge William Kumpe and LC Judge William and Arrie Jackson.
Without Tammy’s vision for what it could become it could easily have been allowed to deteriorate to the point of being demolished. It is now a thriving family and community venue; providing a place for weddings, receptions, reunions, meetings and other family oriented gatherings. This is a prime example of the Power of One.
As with other volunteer organizations, the Jackson House Foundation always welcomes donations, some historical furnishings and memorabilia and volunteers who share the vision for the continued upkeep and maintenance of the house so that it can be of use to future generations.
The next fundraiser will be the Alabama Playwrights Showcase: Gimme That Ol’ Time Radio, August 5 - 6, 2022 at the Jackson House.
For more information, visit them on Facebook at Jackson House Foundation.
Stanley Johnson
At one point Stanley Johnson sat on a small hill near the Jesse Owens Museum looking out over the property and thought about how wonderful it would be to have a big cross country run here, out in the country, in a place few people had ever heard of.
That place, in the little hamlet of Oakville, is today, with Johnson’s vision and God’s help, along with what Johnson refers to as ‘the village’ of people who fell into place to make his vision a reality, is home to the Alabama State Cross Country Meet, which takes place three times a year here and once in town during the Strawberry Festival. It brings approximately 30,000 people into the county, annually. This benefits people who sell gas, groceries, restaurants, and other venues nearby.
The Strawberry Festival was the brainchild of Hoyt and Frannie Adair. They hosted the annual event at their orchard on Hwy. 157. It was a huge event, with vendors from far and near, apple and strawberry tastings and cookoffs and other contests and entertainment. Years after it had lain dormant, Johnson went to Frannie Adair and asked her blessing and permission to call a new festival by the Strawberry Festival logo. She agreed and the new festival began in 2015, with Johnson at its helm, although he is quick to say that the Power of One includes God in his vision.
Because of his dedication to see the festival succeed, many other organizations have benefited by being able to set up booths for their fundraisers, such as the Veteran’s Booth, were all proceeds go toward the Veteran’s, the Mud Volley Ball’s profits go strictly toward Lawrence County special needs athletes, and many other organizations who participate in this successful annual event held each May. Johnson never charges any of these organizations a fee.
“If you want something to be successful you have to enlist the help of people who sincerely want to help and will share your vision,” said Johnson.
Because of his hard work in bringing in so many runners, Johnson was recently named the National Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. This award will be presented to him on July 22.
“I look around and see that Lawrence County has needs and that we are divided into so many who do so much with less than anyone I know of, and it’s amazing,” said Johnson.
Susan Stanley Steele
In the fall of 2017, God place a vision in Susan Stanley Steele’s mind. Three days later, a woman came to her with a bag of clothes in pristine condition. “I don’t know why, but I’m supposed to give these to you,” the woman said.” A few days later, the same thing happened.
“I just thought, okay God, I don’t know why, but this is the vision, clothes? I hate clothes!” she laughed. But she didn’t ignore the seed that God had planted firmly in her mind, of a place where families in crisis could come and find what they needed to get by until better times came. Two weeks after starting the community clothes closet in Mount Hope, a family of five survived a house fire where they lost everything.
After that everything just seemed to fall into place. People brought in donations, families in turmoil were helped and it was a blessing for everyone.
About a year and a half later, a permanent building was donated and The Caring Place Community Clothing Closet was official, now a 501c3 agency, which helped when someone donated a car to them. They have been blessed to have bestowed their services to approximately 6500 people since the beginning. Last Saturday alone they helped 312 people to outfit children and adults.
“We open to the public from 8:30 to noon on the 2nd Saturday of each month. We make appointments during the month for those with a need,” said Steele.
Steele was also instrumental in getting the local chapter of Master Gardener’s up and running, providing Lawrence County with a Master Gardener’s Association which in turn helps other agencies to landscape and maintain their property. She serves as Vice President of the organization now, as well as offering her services to the new Signature School, where the Master Gardeners have helped the students install new raised vegetable beds. When the harvest comes in, they will provide senior citizens and those in need with fresh produce.
As with the other organizations, both the Caring Place and the Master Gardeners accept donations of time and money. The Master Gardeners also welcome volunteers and new members.
Delaina Greene
Delania was invited to Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Decatur to her cousin’s awarding of a quilt. She had never heard of Quilts of Valor before, but after the moving ceremony where her relative was awarded a handmade quilt in honor of his service to the country, she made a beeline to the people who had come to present the quilts. “I asked how we could bring this to Lawrence County Veterans,” she remembers.
Greene set the wheels in motion to gather veterans who had seen combat together for a ceremony at Sanderson’s Chapel Methodist Church. She did the paperwork and contacted the precipitants and arranged for the ceremony, the first of which took place last February.
The Quilts of Valor program was started by a woman with a vision of a soldier who was dejected and in despair. She had another vision of him wrapped in a quilt. She is another Power of One, whose influence has spread to Lawrence County through Delania Greene’s hard work and determination to honor Lawrence County Veterans who might never have heard of the program but from her.
Elayne Jackson
When Marvin Jackson brought his bride, Elayne, home to Lawrence County he had no idea at what a whirlwind he had latched onto. Elayne, who is one of the best cooks anywhere around, is also a community activist who sees a void and tries her best to fill it.
In 2004, she and Marvin had just reopened the Hot Spot on the Byler Road when someone drove through and damaged their property. She went to former Mayor Red Alexander and suggested that there be a barrier of some kind put up to keep people from speeding through the area. He left the design up to her, but he committed to putting up three stop signs and a landscaped island to prevent the problem from reoccurring.
It not only served the purpose of slowing people down, it provided a much needed beautification element to the area.
In 2021, she and Marvin started Crusin’ in at the Hot Spot, a car show and community gathering spot for people to admire antique and vintage automobiles.
Then, in 2022, she had a dream of bringing her beloved Mardi Gras to town. For two years it was an inside event, partly due to the cold, and partly due to COVID. Then, this spring, the Mardi Gras Parade of Elayne’s dream became a reality. Not only was it a night of camaraderie for the entire community but it raised enough money to provide $1,000 scholarships for 10 local students, a donation to the Hazlewood Dance Team and the Hubbard Marching Band, it also provided some start up money for next year’s parade.
The Byler Road Project has become a committee which oversees the parade and any events to raise money for the group’s projects. If you would like to become a part of this effort to bring the community together, please see Marvin or Elayne Jackson at The Hot Spot.
So, you see that the Power of One can do amazing things. And it could start with you!
