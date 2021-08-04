No area schools requiring masks but policies may change

With classes beginning throughout the next 10 days, none of the six public school systems in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties have instituted mask requirements even though several of the state's larger school districts plan to require students and staff to wear masks indoors.
Local school leaders said policies may change if the resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues, and they plan precautions that range from improving air quality to sanitizing buses and checking visitors' temperatures.
The area school districts are following the lead of the Alabama Department of Public Health, which presently recommends wearing masks but is not requiring them.
Gov. Kay Ivey has been adamant about not mandating mask wearing and has urged state residents to get a vaccination to help stem the spread of the pandemic.
The Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Bessemer and Opelika school districts are requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors. Five of the districts in the Decatur area have said they won't require masks, and the Limestone County school district has not announced its plans.
Local school leaders said other COVID precautions will continue for student and staff safety.
An ADPH toolkit will be released by Wednesday and more details will be offered afterward.
According to the ADPH website, the toolkit will include guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to “ensure that school administrators and school nurses have the best health information to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” in schools across the state.
Optional masks
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he expects 5% to 10% of the students will likely wear masks.
“That was about the same percentage wearing them at the end of school,” he said. “We certainly recommend them but aren’t requiring them until the state issues some sort of mandate.”
He said students in classrooms and on buses will have assigned seats.
“We’ve bought more machines to help clean buses and classrooms,” he said. “The seat charting will allow us to know who is in close contact. We’re doing what is right for the kids to keep them all safe as possible.”
Limestone County Schools spokesperson Ashley Graves said the district remains uncertain about the mask issue.
“At this time, we have not made a decision regarding masks,” she said. “We are working on guidance and plan to release it sometime (this week).”
Virtual learning
It appears traditional schooling will take place for the large majority to students in the area.
Lawrence County, which implemented virtual learning before COVID changed the education dynamics in March 2020, has more than 200 students registered for online clas-ses.
“About 215 students or about 5% have signed up for virtual and blended school together,” said Smith. “We started offering virtual classes pre-COVID for students who didn’t want to attend traditional school for whatever reason. We had about 60 students enrolled pre-COVID.”
He said the system’s virtual system, known as Lawrence County Signature School, has eight certified teachers including a principal. “We have four teachers for elementary and four for high school.”
Meanwhile, in Morgan County, school spokesperson Jeremy Childers said less than 1% of students have registered for virtual classes.
Lawrence County teachers returned Wednesday. Students report Aug. 10.
