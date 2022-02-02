Lawrence library now lending WiFi hotspots

Local residents now have access to portable internet thanks to new devices available for check-out at the Lawrence County Public Library.
As of Jan. 24, the library has four WiFi hotspot devices to loan patrons, according to LCPL Director Rex Bain. A WiFi hotspot is a pocket-size mobile router that uses data from a cellular provider to provide wireless access to users to connect to the internet.
Two of the library’s new devices are powered by AT&T and two are Verizon devices, meaning the portable devices can be used at home or anywhere AT&T or Verizon cellular service is available.
“I’m excited to be able to offer this service,” said Bain. He said the hotspot devices are easy to use and simple to borrow.
One device per household can be checked out for seven days by anyone 19 or older, he explained. The borrower must have a library card in good standing.
“If you do not have a library card and want to try a hotspot device, it is easy to get your first card,” Bain said. “The first card is free to residents of Lawrence County and anyone who works or attends school in the county. All you need is a photo ID and proof of your current physical mailing address. If you have lost your library card, you can get a replacement for a $2 fee.”
Library policy requires new patrons to check-out two books and return them before patrons are allowed to check-out items that aren’t books, including a hotspot device.
Bain said patrons who check-out hotspots will be given a list of instructions for device use upon checkout. Once the hotspot device is turned on, a screen will display the name of the WiFi network, as well as the password needed to login. Users may connect cell phones, laptops, tablets or other internet powered devices.
“Just as with a home router, multiple devices may connect to the hotspot’s WiFi at once, theoretically as many as 250,” said Bain. However, he cautions too many users at once would result in very slow speeds.
Devices that are not returned on time may be disabled remotely and become useless to the borrower, Bain added. Patrons who check-out a hotspot device will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging that a replacement fee may be charged if the device is not returned.
“If all the hotspot devices are checked out at once, a patron may place a hold on the first one scheduled to be returned and check it out once it is,” said Bain.
The four hotspot devices were made available by the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS), which apportioned federal funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) via the Emergency Connectivity Fund to various libraries within the state. APLS earmarked the funds it allocated to Lawrence County Public Library for hotspot devices, said Bain.
For more information, contact the Lawrence County Public Library at 256-974-0883, or visit the library online at myLCPL.org.
