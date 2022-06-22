The Lawrence County Archives on Friday is hosting local author and historian Anna Mullican for a book signing of the recently published Images of America: Lawrence County.
The event from noon until 2 p.m. will feature light refreshments and a chance to tour the Archives, Director Wendy Hazle said.
“Anna’s book is truly a pictorial history of Lawrence County and will make a great stocking stuffer or birthday gift,” Hazle said. “Please join us Friday to get a copy of the book signed by the author, a view of all the new things at the Archives, and some tasty treats.”
Mullican’s book will be available at the event for purchase.
