Plans in motion for 2021 Christmas on the Square

Lawrence County’s Christmas on the Square holiday and tree trail will return to downtown Moulton this December.
With demolition complete on the interior of the historic courthouse in downtown Moulton, COTS organizers say the annual event is returning to the courthouse lawn. A presale for live Christmas trees began on Friday and will last through Oct. 29.
During the presale, trees will be available for sponsorship for $125 per tree. The cost for trees will go up to $135 per tree after Oct. 29. Selfie stations, or 10-by-10-foot space for a photo backdrop and props, are also available for sponsorship for $225.
“(Selfie stations) will need to be built by the sponsor,” COTS organizers said. “The COTS Committee will not be building selfie stations this year.”
Sales end Nov. 19. Order forms for trees and stations are available at the Lawrence County Commission Office and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Printable forms are also available on the Chamber of Commerce website and may be turned in at either pickup location.
Christmas on the Square will be open from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, with a lighting ceremony held opening night, the COTS Committee said.
“We will be hosting events this year throughout the season,” said organizers. The committee plans to host events like a hot chocolate social and a kid’s night on the Moulton square while the tree trail is open in December. “Keep an eye on our (Facebook) page as we will be releasing details (on social media).”
“We are so excited for this year, and we are anticipating it being our best year yet! We can’t thank the community enough for the continued support we receive in order to make Christmas on the Square happen.”
