Florida woman arrested on drug charges in Moulton

A Florida woman has been arrested in Moulton after she was caught on camera dropping close to 10 grams of meth in the self-checkout section at the local Walmart, according to a report from Moulton Police Department.
Autumn Marie Kicsak, 38, of Collier Ave. Lake Worth, was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Her arrest comes after MPD officer Ricky Herrera responded to a call at Walmart from an employee who discovered a plastic bag containing a crystal substance thought to be narcotics.
“Upon inspection of video surveillance, Officer Herrera observed a white female dropping the bag of narcotics, while in the self-checkout area. Officer Herrera weighed and used a field test kit on the crystal substance and the results were positive for approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine,” the report states.
Following Herrera’s investigation, officer Epifanio Dejoya stopped Kicsak’s vehicle at Alabama 24 and Market Street, where she was questioned about the surveillance video recovered from Walmart, according to the report.
After confronting Ms. Kicsak with the information, as well as the pictures from the video, she admitted that it was her and that she had, in fact, had drugs on her,” the report said. “On the way to (Lawrence County Jail), Ms. Kicsak advised Officer Herrera that she may have more illegal drugs inside her bra.”
While being booked into the Lawrence County Jail, Kicsak was found in possession of a second plastic bag containing approximately half a gram of meth, the report said.
Kicsak was later released on bail set at $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.