Annual Joe Wheeler birthday celebration draws crowd

The Winston County Grays were present on Saturday to answer questions and bring history to life. 

History came alive last Saturday at the picturesque Pond Spring as over 100 attendees gathered to celebrate the annual Joe Wheeler Birthday Party hosted by the Alabama Historic Commission. 

The event, held on the sprawling grounds of the historic Pond Spring estate, offered visitors a day filled with great weather, education, vendors and entertainment. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.