Annual Joe Wheeler birthday celebration draws crowd

History came alive last Saturday at the picturesque Pond Spring as over 100 attendees gathered to celebrate the annual Joe Wheeler Birthday Party hosted by the Alabama Historic Commission.
The event, held on the sprawling grounds of the historic Pond Spring estate, offered visitors a day filled with great weather, education, vendors and entertainment.
The Winston County Gray’s civil war re-enactors in period-accurate attire joined the event, giving attendees a glimpse into the past. These dedicated individuals engaged in lively conversations, transporting visitors back to the turbulent era of the Civil War.
Horse-drawn carriage rides meandered through the grounds, providing a serene way to take in the natural beauty of the grounds, as live music filled the air from the band, “The Remnants”.
One of the event’s highlights was the cannon fire demonstrations, which not only thrilled crowds but also provided an auditory experience of what warfare was like during the Civil War. The loud booms echoed through the landscape, reminding everyone of the historic significance of the occasion.
Tours of Pond Spring, General Wheeler’s former residence and a beautifully preserved antebellum home, allowed guests to step inside history. Knowledgeable guides led tours through the historic rooms, providing insights into the Wheeler family’s life and the significance of the estate.
In case you missed the celebration, Pond Spring is open for tours Wednesday – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are closed from 12:00-1:00 p.m. for lunch.
The historic estate is set to undergo renovations soon.
