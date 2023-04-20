Lawson Hubbard; The Legend Lives On

Historic marker unveiled in Mt. Hope to mark burial place of local faith healer/fortune teller. Members of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society: Marvin Jackson, Ann Britnell, Wendy Hazle, Martha Terry, Sherry and Tony St. Phillips and Fran Bush. 

Under a steel colored bank of ominous clouds that threatened to unleash a torrent of cold rain a lone hawk, buffeted by high wind gusts, rode the thermal currents above a small crowd of people gathered near Mount Hope to witness the unveiling of a newly installed historical marker. The metal marker commemorates the life of a man who lived in the area in the days when people often turned to faith healers for their needs when doctors were unavailable or had given up on curing patients with conditions ranging from back trouble to nerve problems, skin rashes, head wounds or pregnancy issues and everything in between.

Lawson Hubbard lived in a modest log home at the foot of the mountains where the fertile farmland of the Tennessee Valley meets the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Bankhead Forest. He, like his forbearers, possessed a gift that enabled him to relieve people of a myriad of maladies. His grandmother, a full blooded Creek Indian named Lottie, was known to be a healer, as well, and was often to be found searching out healing herbs and plants in the forest that were used in making salves, poultices and medicines. 

