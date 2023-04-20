Under a steel colored bank of ominous clouds that threatened to unleash a torrent of cold rain a lone hawk, buffeted by high wind gusts, rode the thermal currents above a small crowd of people gathered near Mount Hope to witness the unveiling of a newly installed historical marker. The metal marker commemorates the life of a man who lived in the area in the days when people often turned to faith healers for their needs when doctors were unavailable or had given up on curing patients with conditions ranging from back trouble to nerve problems, skin rashes, head wounds or pregnancy issues and everything in between.
Lawson Hubbard lived in a modest log home at the foot of the mountains where the fertile farmland of the Tennessee Valley meets the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Bankhead Forest. He, like his forbearers, possessed a gift that enabled him to relieve people of a myriad of maladies. His grandmother, a full blooded Creek Indian named Lottie, was known to be a healer, as well, and was often to be found searching out healing herbs and plants in the forest that were used in making salves, poultices and medicines.
She taught her sons, William and Washington, (Wash) to recognize these same herbs, so that they could learn from her the secrets they held within their leaves and stems. This ancient knowledge would have been passed along from her son Wash, who also married an Indian healer, to their sons, Luther and Clyde. Luther was also famous and drew many people to Mount Hope, especially to have fortunes told. There are still many first hand accounts of his having healed people and of his assisting people in finding lost objects. Wash, who moved to Russellville, also had the gift.
This knowledge was made known even more widely when Lawson began seeing people in his home. They came begging him for help with everything from removing warts (rub it with a dishcloth then bury the cloth under the front porch) and other illnesses from infected teeth to a severed limb or a colicky baby.
His reputation as a healer was second only to his fame as a fortune teller. It is said by many local people that he could help you find your lost engagement ring, your missing dog, or a lost child. Much of what he did has been forgotten over the years but because he was generous enough to help so many people he is still talked about locally. When he began seeing people on a regular basis, especially on weekends, people came from all over the US to seek his guidance and advice.
Legend has it that Lawson Hubbard would consult with people in his small living room, where, sitting at a table he would ask them questions, perhaps gently touch a hand or an arm, then apply a mysterious cream to the spot, or a poultice to someone’s chest, have them drink an herbal tea, or sat in silence as he studied the body carefully.
The stories include his instructing the boy who lost the ring and was so successful at finding it that the story grew and Hubbard was also famous for helping a lady find a diamond in the garbage and a class ring tangled in a snare of branches, to helping people to find a cure for solving medical issues and having him seek cures and make potions that would bring back lost loves.
It was common knowledge in this area that Hubbard could help people, and the story still goes on to tell of cars, wagons and buggies lining both sides of the rural road where he lived and filling his yard every weekend. It is said that people from all over the country sought his advice, even drawing people from Europe to his humble home in search of an answer or a cure.
Word of mouth brought them and the results must have been very interesting because the legend continued to grow and became part of Lawrence County’s rich heritage of truth and folk lore that lives on to this day.
On Thursday, April 13, a historic marker was unveiled to commemorate this man who always refused to charge for his services but did take donations in coins or in chickens, eggs or whatever the client offered to give him for his services.
The marker was secured by secretary of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, Ann Britnell and Wendy Hazle, director of the Lawrence County Archives. Britnell came across a source that specializes in providing markers for communities like ours that are often overlooked in the great scheme of things but that frequently have wonderful stories to share with the world.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, New York seeks to help people celebrate their community’s history by offering such grants in the form of roadside markers and plaques across the nation. “We strongly feel that markers help educate the public, encourage pride of place, and promote historic and cultural tourism,” the foundation wrote to the archives when the marker was secured.
Several relatives and some direct descendents of Lawson Hubbard were on hand to witness the unveiling of the marker on a roadside near the Rock Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mount Hope. Lawson Hubbard is buried in the church cemetery among his relatives.
President of the History and Preservation Society, Marvin Jackson, welcomed guests, Hazle gave the introductions and Fran Bush El, a Hubbard descendant, recognized all of their ancestors for their gifts to both the family and the world, then gave a short talk about the family legend. The marker was unveiled by Lawson Hubbard’s granddaughter, Juanita Hubbard Graham. Another granddaughter, Margaret Hubbard Farley, spoke about being the decendant of such a gifted man.
Other members of the family came from Decatur, Trinity, Athens, Madison, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Montgomery and Dallas, Texas to honor their gifted ancestor. Some of them have the gift, so the legend continues.
To learn more of Lawrence County’s rich history visit the Lawrence County Archives on Main Street in Moulton or on Facebook.
