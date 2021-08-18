Fire Chief Phillips takes oath of office

Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips took oath and was officially sworn into office during a regular council meeting Monday night.
Phillips, the former assistant chief who was appointed interim chief of the Moulton Fire and Rescue Department when former Chief Ryan Jolly stepped down from the position on July 8, was appointed by Moulton City Council members earlier this month.
Phillips said recruiting more volunteers and growing the department’s public relations are among his top goals for the department moving forward.
He was sworn into office with Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton officiating. Phillips was accompanied during the ceremony by his wife, Andrea Phillips, and their two children, Jenna and Jax Phillips.
Phillips came on board with the Moulton Fire Department 18 years ago. He has served as assistant chief for the past three years and served as captain in the years before.
“I want to thank the mayor and council for putting their trust in me,” Phillips said. “Being able to serve the citizens of Moulton means a lot to me. It’s an honor.”
Phillips came recommended by District 1 Council member Joyce Jeffreys, who said former Chief Jolly also recommended Phillips for the position.
Also in Monday night’s meeting, council members heard a presentation by Blake McAnally and engineers with Pugh Wright McAnally, Inc. of Decatur concerning construction of a new two-story concession stand and press box at the H.A. Alexander sports complex and ballfields.
Once council members review plans, McAnally said bids will open for the project on Sept. 12 and estimates the building could be complete by summer of 2022.
In Monday’s meeting council members also approved a transportation plan for fiscal 2022 using Rebuild Alabama gasoline tax funds.
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the city receives about $20,000 Rebuild Alabama funds annually.
The plan will include roadway improvements and repairs within city limits and will see two 18-inch tiles replaced on Moulton-Danville Road to improve drainage in the area, according to Mayor Roger Weatherwax. He said the plan also includes resurfacing, milling, and reconstruction maintenance on roads inside Moulton City limits as funds allow.
All council members were present except District 2 Council member Jason White.
Moulton City Council will hold a work session on Monday, Aug. 30. The next regular council meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. Moulton City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
