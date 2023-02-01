A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
Kaylee Roche of Danville was named to the Deans List.
Delanie Compton of Moulton was named to the Presidents List.
Wheeler Knight of Moulton was named to the Deans List.
Kathrine Phillips of Moulton was named to the Deans List.
Madelyn Ray of Moulton was named to the Presidents List.
Maggie Shelton of Moulton was named to the Presidents List.
Patricia Smith of Moulton was named to the Presidents List.
Matthew Letson of Town Creek was named to the Presidents List.
Chandler James of Trinity was named to the Presidents List.
