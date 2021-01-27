A planned outage will affect about 64 Joe Wheeler EMC customers in Trinity for about two hours on Thursday, the utility announced this week.
“As part of the process to get the system ready for fiber, JWEMC has to replace a pole,” JWEMC said. “The crew has been knocking on doors to let customers know, and an automated call has gone out to alert affected members.”
The planned outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday, and should last until about 10 a.m. If the co-op is unable to perform the job on Thursday, JWEMC said it will reschedule the outage for the same time on Friday morning.
“The outage will be either Thursday or Friday, not both days,” JWEMC said. “Joe Wheeler EMC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Rest assured that this is necessary maintenance work that cannot be performed without taking an electrical outage.”
A map of the work scope and affected areas can be found on the Joe Wheeler EMC website. For more information, questions may be directed to 256-552-2300. Members may also follow JWEMC on social media for updates.
