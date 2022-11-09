Lawrence County will honor its veterans with the Veterans Parade Thursday, Nov. 10, in downtown Moulton. The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Moulton Lions Club on 455 School Street. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m.
Spectators are invited to fill the downtown square and help celebrate the community’s service men and women.
Organizer Stanley Johnson is looking forward to what this year’s event will bring.
“Last year we revived it, and it turned out great,” said Johnson. “And we’re looking for an even better turnout [this year] with floats, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, and vehicles.”
Johnson hopes tonight will bring an increased number of participants and attendees.
“My hope this year is that we will increase the turnout on the square,” said Johnson, “and that we have even more participants in the parade than last year.”
The parade route will be the same as last year’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.