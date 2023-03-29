The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Easter Egg Drop will be Saturday, April 8 at the Oakville Indian Mounds. Over 4,000 eggs will be dropped, with $1,000 in prize eggs up for grabs. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and end around 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Two egg hunts will be held. The hunt for kids five and under will start at 12:30 p.m. For kids six to 12, a second hunt will take place at 1:00 p.m. The eggs will be dropped from ladder trucks brought by local fire departments.
Initially, Felks wanted the eggs dropped from a plane or helicopter. When the FAA nixed his idea, the chamber pivoted to local fire departments.
“We just wanted to do something no one else had done,” Felks explained. “We just wanted to make it special.”
Prior to the hunts, food vendors will be set up for guests to eat. Face painting will be available from Nikki Warren. Families can take a free picture with the Easter Bunny courtesy of photographer Lexus Ratcliff.
“When I took over as the president and CEO of the chamber, I said I wanted us to get our branding out there and do more stuff for the community,” said Felks.
“We’re showcasing the Indian Mounds, which is a tourist spot in our area, then we’re also doing a free event for the community.”
Felks and the chamber went above and beyond to ensure the egg drop will be a fun, memorable experience – particularly for those who find the prize eggs.
“We’re not giving away little, small items,” said Felks. “We’re giving away tablets, we’re giving away Nintendo Switches – stuff like that. We’re giving away items people will remember that, ‘Hey, we got that from the egg drop.’”
The prizes and eggs were purchased through sponsorship funds.
“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors,” said Felks. “We have several that have sponsored this event that helped us offset the cost.”
Felks is unsure how many might attend the first-time event; however, over 2,000 people went to last year’s first Scare on the Square. He would love to see that many at the Indian Mounds.
“It’s going to be great,” said Felks.
