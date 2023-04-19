Weatherford leaves a legacy of service

Former 911 director and Moulton Police Chief Ed Weatherford’s passing on Easter Sunday removed a cherished member of the Lawrence County community. He spent his life serving others.
“He was, personally and professionally, one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with,” said Moulton Councilman Brent White.
As an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office, Weatherford frequently assisted White, a longtime DHR employee.
“He worked with us on our child support program and on [some] cases,” said White. “From his job at the DA’s Office, I really got to know him well and had a lot of respect for him.
To White, Weatherford stood out for how he treated others.
One thing that impresses me about people, and which really impressed me about him, is the way he treated everybody that he dealt with,” said White. “It didn’t matter if they were black or white, rich or poor.
“He just always had a lot of respect for everybody. And you don’t see that a lot, unfortunately.”
An intelligent man dedicated to service, he eventually left the DA’s Office to become Moulton’s chief of police.
“When we had an opening for police chief, I immediately thought of Ed,” White recalled. “As our police chief, he did what I expected him to do; [he was] very professional and very dedicated… The department was well respected under his leadership.”
Weatherford served as chief from 1994 through mid-2005, when he retired from law enforcement. Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight echoed White’s comments.
“Ed was a great chief, a great leader, and a great mentor,” said Knight. “Most importantly, he was a good friend. Ed taught me a lot about law enforcement and about leadership, and I like to believe that those teachings are helping me in my role as Moulton police chief now.
“I am very proud to have known Ed and to have worked with him.”
In 2013, Weatherford became co-director of Lawrence County 911 after around 25 years as a board member. He became the sole director in 2018, a position he held until his retirement.
“He helped do the complete remodel and update of our entire 911 system to a more digital format,” said Tammy Vinson, assistant director of EMA. “We were at one time still using handwritten paper radio logs.”
His guidance ensured the service received an upgraded facility.
“He was here to see that they got a bigger center and got them everything over to digital,” said Vinson. “He brought it up, I guess you could say, to the 21st century.”
According to White, Weatherford was a true friend to all who knew him.
“If I needed him, he would be there,” said White.
In 2018, White’s wife passed away. Amid his mourning, Weatherford was by his side.
“During that time, every day just about, he would call or he would come by, bring me food, try to get me to eat – just kind of things close friends do for you,” said White. “He was just that kind of guy, and he would do that for anybody he knew.
“People who knew him well would tell you he’s not just a friend. He was a great friend – almost like family.”
Ed was also a member of the Bankhead amateur radio club and retired from U.S. Army Reserves.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Anita Weatherford; step-daughter, Britney Bailey; one brother, Bob Weatherford; sister-in-law, Frances Weatherford Brown; brother-in-law, Barry Adams (Debbie); four nephews and one niece.
