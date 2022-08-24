Remember the Hornets: Former R.A. Hubbard players, cheerleaders transition to life at Hatton

Just minutes before Hatton’s jamboree game with Lawrence County High, Kaden Porter locked arms with Weston Burney and Kole McMillian.
It was a common football gesture, but this situation meant more and was designed to send a message to the hundreds of spectators attending the game.
“Brotherhood,” Porter said. “We’re one team.”
The experiment — as some have called it — made its public appearance Friday night when Porter and other former players from R.A. Hubbard, a predominantly Black school that closed in May, took the field as teammates with players such as Burney and McMillian who were on Hatton’s mostly white team a year ago.
Students who wore uniforms in Hubbard’s orange, purple and black are now wearing blue, gray and white uniforms because the school board received permission from a federal judge in April to close R.A. Hubbard.
Closing Hubbard, however, meant students had to transfer to either Hatton or East Lawrence, both with predominantly white student populations.
Doubts about whether Black athletes would be accepted at Hatton started almost immediately, head football coach Denton Bowling said.
“I knew what people were talking about when they said it wouldn’t work,” he said. “I didn’t listen to the outside noise.”
Bowling, who is starting his seventh season at Hatton, said he also didn’t pay attention to what “keyboard cowards” were posting on social media about merging schools.
“My office door is open and no one has come to see me about why this wouldn’t work,” he said.
Laron Cooper, who is Black and a 2013 Hatton graduate, laughed when he heard comments questioning whether Black athletes could play at Hatton.
He became a Hornet in 2009 after the school district closed Speake, Mount Hope and Hazlewood high schools. Cooper played football and basketball for three seasons at Hatton and “I had no problems.” He said there are a lot of “unfortunate misconceptions” about Hatton because the school historically has been all white.
Cooper, who was selected Mr. Hatton High School his senior year by the student body, said the transition was easy for him because Mount Hope, where he previously attended, was also a predominantly white school.
“I had a great time at Hatton,” he said. “I was aware of the label Hatton had and it was unfortunate. I got to network and meet a lot of new people. I still communicate with a lot of my high school friends and we still help each other.”
The influx of athletes this year did create funding and space issues. Hatton’s dressing room has 41 lockers, but the program now has 89 players. Bowling doesn’t have enough uniforms to dress players for every game and lack of shoulder pads forced him to stagger practices.
He also didn’t have enough helmets for every player until Haleyville High gave Hatton some it was not using. Hatton’s weight room doubled as a dressing room during the jamboree game.
“This has to be a brotherhood,” Bowling said. “When you have the locker room situation like we do, you’re going to get to know your neighbor. We have bigger issues than skin color.”
With five Black coaches, Hatton has the most diverse football coaching staff among the three remaining high schools in Lawrence County and Bowling planned it that way. He said it is important for the kids from Hubbard to see familiar faces so he allowed any coach or volunteer from Hubbard to join his staff.
Kee Kee Porter, a 2009 Hazlewood High graduate, worked as a volunteer at Hubbard and coached youth teams that included players from both communities.
“Everything has been smoother than people expected and the kids have adjusted faster than anticipated,” he said.
Kaden Porter, a junior, and Kenyon Suggs played on Hubbard’s state playoff team last year, and will likely see considerable playing time for the Hornets when Hatton opens its regular season Friday night against Wilson.
Suggs said coming to Hatton has been “weird and different” but he’s had no problems and the Hornets are “one big family.”
“We play football and I have the same goal of winning a state championship that I had at Hubbard,” he said.
Porter echoed his sentiment, saying: “We’re family. “It’s a little different because of the travel to Hatton, but we’re a team.”
A sign outside Hatton’s dressing room reads: “Stronger Together, Brotherhood, Unity.” The words were also in other places and on T-shirts spectators and players were wearing.
Brotherhood is the word Bowling adopted when Hubbard’s closure was announced. He said he knows racism still exists in the world and there are some who don’t want the merger to work.
“I’m not naive about the world, but it’s my job to do everything I can because these are our kids and they deserve that,” Bowling said. “Skin color only exists when people allow it to exist and that’s not going to be part of this program as long as I’m the head coach. We’re one unit and that’s the mindset I’m sending to the team.”
Suggs and Porter said everybody in Hatton has bent over backward to make them feel part of the school and community.
“We’ll be OK,” Suggs said.
Hatton cheerleader sponsor Chasity Carroll has been preaching the same message as Bowling. Cali Williams, Kameran Steele and Zamaria Vinson — all longtime cheerleaders at Hubbard — are now on the Hornet squad.
“I’ve cheered all my life and I’m thankful to be here,” Vinson said.
“Things are different, but I’m having fun,” Steele commented.
“I’m very excited,” added Williams.
In court filings, Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the decision to close Hubbard was due to low enrollment and high expenses of keeping the school open. When determining where students would attend classes after Hubbard closed, the school board looked back to attendance zones when the county had seven high schools. If Hubbard students were in the old Hazlewood district, they were zoned for Hatton, while students in the old Courtland High district were zoned for East Lawrence.
“It was about a 50-50 split,” Smith said.
Lawrence County’s desegregation order, however, allows students to file for hardships and the majority of those hardship cases came from parents who wanted their kids to attend Hatton.
Smith said about 90 students from Hubbard have ended up at Hatton and 50 went to East Lawrence.
The superintendent said the school system also appointed former Hubbard principal Rosa Allen-Cooper as transition liaison to help students before she resigned to take a job with Decatur City Schools. Former Hubbard counselor Judy Phillips has been splitting her time between Hatton and East Lawrence to help with the transition, and Hatton Principal Anthony Inman praised what she is doing. He also said others in the school will take on Allen-Cooper’s responsibilities.
“We want all of our kids to have a great high school experience, and that’s what I have told the staff,” Inman said.
Including students from other places, Hatton’s enrollment increased to 540 students from about 365 last school year, Inman said.
For the Hubbard students, this meant going from classes with 12 to 15 students to some classes with 30 students.
Bowling said a lot of focus was on athletics, but teachers and administrators are challenged to educate students.
Vinson said larger classes have opened the door for making more friends.
“Different,” she said. “But we’re adjusting and things will be OK.”
Players, cheerleaders and some coaches locked arms in the east end zone of Hatton’s stadium before the start of Hatton’s jamboree game Friday. They walked to the 20-yard line as spectators from Lawrence County High and Hatton gave them a standing ovation.
“The students will get this right,” Bowling said. “We (the adults) have to give them what they need and get out of the way.”
