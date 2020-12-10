Speake boasts last week’s Valley Top Teacher

Another Lawrence County educator has been selected as a Valley Top Teacher after Stacy LouAllen was announced as a recent recipient of the recognition on Dec. 1.
LouAllen, who teaches fifth graders at Speake Elementary, feels it is a blessing to help students reach their goals, she told Rocket City News.
“They definitely are the future,” LouAllen told the news partner. “What an awesome job it is to be able to inspire someone to their potential for the future.”
LouAllen believes in the power of hands-on learning and finding fun inside the classroom to help educate her students about the world around them.
“When you are more engaged, when you care about it, I think it sticks with you longer,” she said.
The teacher described a fun project her students enjoyed in learning about the ecosystem. The students made snail and fish homes using jug containers.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, LouAllen finds a way to reach her students even in challenging situations, according to Rocket City News.
She told the news source she tries to be available to each of her students if they are ever in need of anything, even if it’s just to let them know they have someone fighting in their corner.
“I want them to know how valuable they are,” LouAllen said. “I want them to know that they can contribute to society. I want them to know how cared for they are, and that they have someone who is always rooting for them.”
Nominations for Valley Top Teacher are accepted on the Rocket City News webpage. Any kindergarten through 12th grade teacher—public, private, in-person or virtual school educator is qualified to be nominated. Selected winners are announced on WZDX News at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.