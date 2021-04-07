The Lawrence County Farmers Market will reopen for the 2021 market season next Saturday, April 17.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market will hold normal business hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday, according to Market Director Dual Borden.
Borden said he expects five or six of the county’s usual vendors to return next week, though he said he’s had inquiries about the market from two or three new vendors as well.
He said the Farmers Market will encourage social distancing and mask guidelines as laid out by state health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health, but the Farmers Market will not require masks for entry.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market opens annually from mid-April to the end of October and is located on Alabama 157 in Moulton just north of Mel’s Family Steakhouse. For more information, call 256-303-7553, or visit the Lawrence County Farmers Market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.