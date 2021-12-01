It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Lawrence residents across each corner of the county are getting ready to kick off the holidays with Christmas parades in their communities this week.
Those hoping to attend each event will have the opportunity with parades happening each night beginning with Courtland this Thursday. Parades are also happening in Hatton, Mt. Hope, Moulton, and East Lawrence this December.
Below is a list of parades and events in order of occurence:
Courtland, Thursday, Dec. 2
Courtland will kick off holiday events for Lawrence County with their parade at 6 p.m.
Lineup will begin in downtown Courtland and proceed around the town square. This year’s theme is “Our Hometown Christmas.”
For more information, contact Peggy Hazle at 256-637-8109 or Linda Gibson at 256-483-8436.
Moulton, Friday, Dec. 3
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and volunteers will present Moulton’s annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. in from of the Moulton Lions Club on School Street. The parade route will continue east on Court Street and around the city square.
For more information, contact Parade Coordinator Brittany Alred at 256-616-4102, or contact the Lawrence Chamber at 256-974-1658, or Moulton City Hall at 256-974-5191.
Mt. Hope, Saturday, Dec. 4
The community’s 15th annual Christmas Parade is happening at noon.
Lineup will begin at Mt. Hope School at 11 a.m. The parade route will continue toward County Road 460 and west along County Road 32, by the Mt. Hope Post Office and back to the school.
Floats, vehicles, ATVs, horses, walkers, bands and wagons are welcome, organizers said. Proceeds and donations from the event will benefit future Mt. Hope community parades as well as the Tornado Monument Park in Mt. Hope, organizers said.
For more information, contact Kristi Robertson at 256-974-9838 or 256-566-5538.
2021 COTS Lighting Ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 4
The Lawrence County 2021 Christmas on the Square holiday trail will officially open in downtown Moulton on Saturday with a lighting ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will feature free hot chocolate, carriage rides, live entertainment and countdown to trail lighting.
For more information about the COTS trail and other coinciding events this December, visit Lawrence County Christmas on the Square on Facebook and Instagram.
Hatton, Sunday, Dec. 5
Hatton sisters, Taffy Johnson, Tracy Parker and Tara McAbee, will host the community’s annual parade at 3 p.m.
Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at the Hatton High School baseball and softball fields.
Though there is no entry fee to participate, Johnson said all proceeds from parade donations will go to a family of Hatton resident in need. Each year, parade organizers select a recipient for the proceeds, who also gets to serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.
This year’s proceeds will go towards assisting Allison Scoggins Jones with her medical expenses. Jones was diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She has undergone bilateral mastectomies, had lymph nodes removed, and she began chemotherapy in April. In late December, Jones will begin five to six weeks of radiation.
Donations to help with Jones’ medical treatments are accepted at Salon 101 in Hatton, according to parade organizers. Donations will also be accepted at the lineup gate on the day of the parade.
For more information or to pick up an entry form, call Taffy Johnson at 256-410-6175 or message her on Facebook.
East Lawrence/Caddo Community, Saturday, Dec. 11
The second annual Caddo Community Christmas Parade will begin at Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
Those interested in participating have until 5 p.m. on Monday to register. No entry fee is required, but donations are accepted for the Veteran’s Park playground fund, according to organizers.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. The route will begin along Meg Thelton Lane, continue up Lawrence County Road 214 and circle the three East Lawrence schools, organizers said.
Entry forms are available on the Caddo Events Committee Facebook page. For questions or further information, interested participants may also contact Lyndsey 256-221-0686, or email caddoevents@gmail.com to register.
