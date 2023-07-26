Veterans recognized: Valor honored at Ebenezer Church

Ten Quilts of Valor were awarded from the Quilts of Valor Foundation to veterans at Ebenezer Church in Hillsboro on Saturday, July 8.
Army veteran Brenda McCally was among the members to be awarded a Quilt of Valor. She said the recognition made her “so happy.”
“There’s not many people that recognize veterans,” McCally said. “You’ve got something that says, ‘Okay, we care; if nobody else cares, we care.’”
McCally served as a medic for seven and a half years.
Fellow Army veteran Doris Baker agreed.
“It gave me pleasure, just hearing somebody saying something and doing something for us,” Baker explained. “It made me feel loved; made me feel respected, honored.”
Craig Swoope, a National Guardsman, said the experience was “enlightening.”
“There was the sense that people cared for your contribution,” Swoope said. “It was like, ‘Hey, we care about your service and what you went through.’”
Swoope spent a decade as a combat engineer.
The recipients were nominated by Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Bankhead, a local veteran and Veterans’ Affairs worker.
Bankhead learned about Quilts of Valor when he attended ceremonies in South Carolina and Texas. He’s organized two previous events for local veterans.
“It’s wonderful that they have an organization that does this for veterans,” Bankhead says.
Whenever he meets a veteran, he mentions the organization. If the veteran desires, Bankhead nominates him or her for a quilt.
“After being a leader in the military, you still have that passion even when you [leave] the service,” Bankhead says. “You still want to do something for them if you can.”
Mary Harris, the North Alabama District Coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, said the quilts are more than trinkets.
“We don’t gift quilts, we award them to veterans and service members who have been touched by war,” said Harris.
Though they aren’t trinkets, they are more than wallhangers.
When presented, each quilt is wrapped around its veteran. They are encouraged to use the quilts for comfort and warmth, whether physical or otherwise.
Harris, who became involved with the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2007, said the quilts are hand-made locally by her and other volunteers. Each Quilt of Valor awarded is unique.
“We don’t have a machine that’s just spitting out quilts,” said Harris. “None of them come from China or Walmart or anything, they’re all hand touched.
“We use different fabrics, different patterns,” continued Harris. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen two quilts alike.”
The Foundation was created in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the mother of a deployed soldier.
According to Roberts, she saw in a vivid dream a despairing young man sitting on his bed. He was being dragged down by “war demons” into an emotional pit. But then, the scene changed. Roberts saw the young man wrapped in a quilt. He was no longer despairing, but hopeful.
The dream made a powerful impact on her. It impressed on her a message: quilts equal healing. She established a simple model of operation. A volunteer team would donate their time, skill, and materials to make a quilt. Roberts had a name for the special quilt: a Quilt of Valor.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is now established in all 50 states with over 10,000 volunteer members. As of June 30, 351,835 service members have been awarded a Quilt of Valor.
