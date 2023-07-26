Veterans recognized: Valor honored at Ebenezer Church

Ten local veterans were awarded a Quilt of Valor for their service to the country. From left: Back-Craige Swoop and James L. Craig, Jr. Front-Thomas Goodloe, Brenda McCally, Doris Baker, Tony M. Watkins, Larry D. Watkins, Diana Watkins, Andrew Watkins, and Lorenza D. Torain. 

Ten Quilts of Valor were awarded from the Quilts of Valor Foundation to veterans at Ebenezer Church in Hillsboro on Saturday, July 8.

Army veteran Brenda McCally was among the members to be awarded a Quilt of Valor. She said the recognition made her “so happy.” 

