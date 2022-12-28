After appointing a director of public transportation at their December 20 special meeting, the commission went into executive session. Once they emerged, the commission reconvened and asked for discussion on the session topic: solid waste.
Commissioner Norman Pool motioned to send Courtland and North Courtland a 90 day notice of contract termination. The 90 days would start on January 1. After 90 days, the solid waste contract between Lawrence County’s Solid Waste Department and the Courtland cities would be over.
“We’ve got to work out some way we won’t be losing money,” said Pool. “Or at least, not the money we’re losing now.”
Commissioner Kyle Pankey seconded the motion. Both Pool and Pankey voted in favor of the motion. Commissioner Amard Martin voted against the motion; Commissioner Nathan Kitchens abstained. As chairman, Commissioner Bobby Burch did not have to vote. The final vote tallied two yays, one nay, one abstain. Seemingly, the motion passed.
The commission approved a proposal to grant December 23 as a holiday for county workers and adjourned. Then things got interesting.
Commissioner Martin and County Administrator Heather Rose questioned whether the solid waste termination notice passed based on commission voting policy. Burch and Pool believed any majority vote carried motion approval; Rose and Martin believed a motion must receive majority approval from the commissioners present at the meeting.
All five county commissioners attended the meeting. If Rose and Martin were correct, then the motion needed three votes to carry the majority. However, if Burch and Pool were correct, any majority would suffice.
The commission turned to County Attorney Dave Martin. He considered the matter but stated he needed to research it further prior to answering. The commissioners left without a clear understanding of where the issue stood.
After further study during the week, Attorney Martin confirmed that Burch and Pool were correct. The proposal did pass. On January 1, a 90 day notice of contract termination will be sent to Courtland and North Courtland.
“I think it was a bad decision,” said Commissioner Martin. “We should be working with our mayor for the citizens to make Lawrence County a place where families can thrive and the future of our county remains strong. We can’t do that if we’re trying to dictate to them how to run their cities.”
Commissioner Martin voiced a desire for the county’s solid waste department to develop a more individualized method of billing residents.
“Going forward, I think we need to create our own database – get the software and do our own database – where we track each and every can that’s going out to the residents.
“[The billing recipient list] needs to be taken, and went through, and matched up with the houses out in the county – in North Courtland and Courtland also – so we can get the correct information.”
“I’m not trying to pick on those who aren’t paying,” said Burch. “But I’ve got a responsibility also to take up for those who are paying.”
Despite his disagreement with the proposal, Commissioner Martin wants to find a compromise that suits all parties.
“Hopefully we can come up with a resolution to the problem," said Martin. "I’m hoping.”
Burch sounded optimistic that a resolution could be reached soon. Though he did not reveal details, he believed that a solution is in progress that might be agreed to by those on both sides of the issue.
