After appointing a director of public transportation at their December 20 special meeting, the commission went into executive session. Once they emerged, the commission reconvened and asked for discussion on the session topic: solid waste.

Commissioner Norman Pool motioned to send Courtland and North Courtland a 90 day notice of contract termination. The 90 days would start on January 1. After 90 days, the solid waste contract between Lawrence County’s Solid Waste Department and the Courtland cities would be over.

