Volunteer with Wild Alabama this September

Summer may be winding down, but guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest are picking up. Wild Alabama’s September calendar of events features several stewardship opportunities for those with an interest in wildlife conservation and want to get involved.
On Saturday, Wild Alabama is hosting trail maintenance workday in the Sipsey.
Volunteers led by Wild Alabama Stewardship Assistant Lindsay Madison will perform light trail work in the Sipsey Wilderness. The location of the trail will be announced upon registration, the organization said.
“We will meet at the trailhead at 8:30 a.m. and should be done no later than 2 p.m.,” Wild Alabama added. “You will want to bring a day-sized backpack to keep your water and food for the day. Please wear long pants and closed-toe shoes as well. If you have your own work gloves, you can use them. If you don’t, we have extras.”
Workday on Sipsey waterways
Wild Alabama is also seeking volunteers for a cleanup event on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We will choose a creek or stream within the Sipsey River watershed (Sipsey Fork). We will hike a trail that goes near our chosen waterway and clean up trash that we find along the way,” Wild Alabama said.
Work for the day may also include cleaning campsites as needed along the chosen trail. Hikers are encouraged to bring two pair of shoes, one good for hiking and another non-slip shoe for wading in creeks or swimming, Wild Alabama said.
Participants are also encouraged to pack lunch with plenty of drinking water and snacks for the day. The meeting location will be disclosed upon signup by emailing Lindsay@wildal.org.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, volunteers have yet another opportunity with Wild Alabama in the Sipsey Wilderness.
For this event, Madison will lead a group of volunteers in brushing and campsite cleanups beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wild Alabama will choose a trail for the workday closer to the event based on the conditions and needs of the forest, Wild Alabama said.
Participants should pack lunch and plenty of water, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes for the workday. Tools and gloves will be provided as needed.
Join Wild Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. for another volunteer opportunity in the Bankhead National Forest.
Participants will meet at the road-side parking area on Kinlock Road and begin with some roadside trash pickup before working their way to the creek and waterfall, organizers said.
Trash bags, pickup tools and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are also welcomed to bring their own. Wild Alabama encourages participants to wear good non-slip shoes for the event.
“There is often broken glass down near the water, so you do not want to go barefoot,” Wild Alabama said. “Bring a sack lunch or snack to picnic down by the water. Also bring lots of water or fluids for the day. There is no bathroom facility.
“Please be prepared to pack out all of your personal trash. The trash we collect will be taken by the trip leader to a designated forest service dump site.”
Wild Alabama lists guided hikes, volunteer opportunities and other events on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted online at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.