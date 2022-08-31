Volunteer with Wild Alabama this September

Many of Wild Alabama’s guided hikes and volunteer events of the summer allow participants to explore the creeks and waterways of the Sipsey Fork in the Bankhead National Forest. One such event on Wednesday invites volunteers to hike and explore the streams of the Sipsey as they pick up trash and help maintain nearby trailways.

Summer may be winding down, but guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead National Forest are picking up. Wild Alabama’s September calendar of events features several stewardship opportunities for those with an interest in wildlife conservation and want to get involved. 

On Saturday, Wild Alabama is hosting trail maintenance workday in the Sipsey. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.