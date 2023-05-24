Two Courtland residents were arrested Monday for releasing approximately 500 gallons of oil onto county roads. Keith Allen Clarke and Laura Clarke were taken into custody and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief (damage to public property).

The Lawrence County Road Department had to put down over 37 tons of sand and expended almost 70 hours of labor cleaning up and making the roads safe for travel.

