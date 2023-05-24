Two Courtland residents were arrested Monday for releasing approximately 500 gallons of oil onto county roads. Keith Allen Clarke and Laura Clarke were taken into custody and charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief (damage to public property).
The Lawrence County Road Department had to put down over 37 tons of sand and expended almost 70 hours of labor cleaning up and making the roads safe for travel.
On Saturday, at approximately 6 p.m., 911 began receiving calls of oil on the roadways in the east side of Lawrence County. Caddo-Midway Fire and other volunteer departments responded along with the Lawrence County Road Department to assess the situation.
Approximately 33 miles of Lawrence County roads had oil on them. The trail crossed into Morgan County on County Road 87, then continued along various county roads in Morgan County before entering the city limits of Decatur.
The Lawrence County Commission and the Sheriff’s Office started receiving tips and home security camera videos of the incident. An early 90’s blue GMC pickup truck was spotted pulling a utility trailer with a large container on the back. The container appeared to be capable of holding upwards of 500 gallons.
The truck and trailer of oil was randomly driving around the east end of the county discarding the oil on the roadways before all the oil had finally been discarded somewhere around Central Parkway in Decatur.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was able to determine that Keith Clarke and Laura Clarke were responsible for the oil spill. Both were taken into custody with the help of the Decatur Police Department on Monday in Decatur.
Both were charged and their bond was set at $2,500 each. Other charges in other jurisdictions are possible. The Alabama Department of Environmental Services has been contacted.
The Clarkes deny intentionally releasing the oil, but they didn't provide a reason for their two-county joy ride.
Sheriff Max Sanders and members of the Lawrence County Commission would like to thank the public that phoned in tips and sent in videos of the incident.
