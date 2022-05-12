Moulton board rules to reinstate Johnson City Council addresses taste and odor issues

Moulton leaders are expected to reverse course in the firing of Water Superintendent Jay Johnson after the city’s personnel board ruled for reinstatement last week.
On Friday, the personnel board issued a notice stating, “after careful consideration and examining the facts presented before the Moulton City Personnel Board, we have reached the decision by unanimous vote, that Jerry G. Johnson is to be reinstated.”
Johnson was placed on paid suspension on March 9 on allegations of harassment.
The former superintendent received a termination letter from the mayor on March 25 with added charges including gross insubordination, attending to personal matters at work, misconduct, use of official position for personal advantages, violating city administrative regulations, abusive personal conduct, and abusive public criticisms of a superior or other city official.
Johnson and his attorney, Grant Wright of Tuscumbia, appealed the action to the three-person board, which listened to more than 10 hours of testimony in the hearing held on April 27. Personnel board members hearing the case were Chairman Harold Oliver, Charles Garner and Diane Norwood.
Wright said his client is thankful the board ruled in his favor.
“We’re pleased we got a unanimous decision from the board and recommendation to the City Council,” Wright said. “We’re thankful for their consideration. We know how diligent they were listening to all of the evidence before making their decision.”
Johnson said he is ready to get back to work and continue efforts to improve the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system.
“I am very thankful and overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received from the citizens of Moulton,” he said. “I have always done what I thought was the best for the citizens and the City of Moulton, which I will continue to do, but hopefully without being terminated this time.”
Weatherwax said the final decision will rest on a council vote. The council would need a two-thirds majority vote to overrule the personnel board’s recommendation. The next scheduled City Council meeting is set for Monday, unless a special meeting is called.
Most of the council applauded the board’s decision, including Councilwoman Denise Lovett.
“I will go along with whatever the personnel board decides. They heard the case and have all the information. That’s what they were appointed for, and I respect their decision,” Lovett said on Friday.
At least three of the five council members favored paying Johnson his lost wages since March 9. City records show Johnson earns $76,731 annually.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee is among those who want him reinstated with back pay.
“My hope is that when Jay returns to work, he is treated fairly,” she said. “He deserves the pay and the benefits that were stripped from him. He won the ruling from the personnel board, and I am hoping he will not experience any retaliation from the mayor or anyone else. We need to move forward with the board’s decision.”
Councilman Brent White and Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys echoed Lee’s desire to have Johnson reinstated immediately with back pay.
“We really need Jay back to work,” White said. “I respect the personnel board’s decision and the work they undertook in handling this case. The quicker we can put this behind us and get to work on the taste and odor issues the better.”
Moulton leaders have been grappling with earthy tasting, smelly drinking water for months after receiving complaints from city residents. In January, Johnson reported algal growth in the city’s water source was the culprit behind the foul-tasting water.
According to a written report from the mayor’s office, an independent study conducted with Auburn University determined that the water issues are caused by geosmin, released from a type of algae that grows beneath the water’s surface. The water is safe to drink, according to the report.
Lee, White and Jeffreys each have expressed their concerns that Johnson’s suspension and subsequent firing have caused delays in addressing taste and odor issues.
“The number one concern for the city is the water,” Jeffreys said on Friday.
“We’ve got such an issue with the water. We need to get this settled as quickly as we can. We need (Johnson) back. He’s the one qualified to know—he’s had special training, and he has more experience than any other individual in the department,” she added.
Councilman Jason White said he lacked enough information to pass a decision this week.
“At this time, I’m undecided. I don’t know what was presented to the personnel board and I want to know more about the case,” he said.
According to the city’s personnel policy, Brent White said the Council has 30 days to bring the ruling to a vote. If the Council does not vote on the matter, the personnel board’s ruling will stand at the end of the 30 days.
Exploring solutions to taste and odor
The utility’s chief operator, Stanley Nichols, addressed a small crowd at the Moulton Council’s work session Monday night, and reiterated plans to treat the city lake with copper sulfate next week—a move that he calls a short-term solution for resolving taste and odor.
He said the water department remains in compliance with Alabama Department of Environmental Management regulations. He added that ADEM does not have any criteria of compliance regarding taste and odor nuisances.
“It’s more than a nuisance,” said Debbie Barrett, who spoke out about her concerns with the water during the work session.
“The smell and taste is so bad, I’ve had to throw out food I’ve cooked with our water,” she said. “When you brush your teeth, it feels like you’re brushing with muddy water. When I get in the shower, am I getting clean?”
Her husband, Perry, said he is also concerned with long-term effects of using the dirty water. Despite recent efforts made by the utility to treat the water source with hydrogen peroxide, the Barretts say they haven’t seen any significant changes in the state of the water since issues arose about six months ago.
Perry Barrett said he and his wife have lived inside the city for 14 years, and although they have experienced similar taste and odor issues in the past, the strong taste and smell seem worse this time around.
“It’s never been like this, and it’s never lasted this long,” he said.
Councilman White expressed frustration during Nichols’ presentation, saying city leaders have already heard much of the discussion, yet plans to address the issues continue to be stalled or halted altogether.
“Everything you’ve talked about has already been discussed,” White said. “I think people here have legitimate concerns, but it’s the same concerns we’ve had forever. Every now and then the taste and odor will be off. You know it happens at my house… but it usually takes care of itself. (Johnson) and the engineers have always said we’ve got to have an upgrade of our whole system.”
In February, Council members were in favor of beginning a $200,000 pilot program to determine the most effective long-term solution for water filtration.
“We agreed that’s what we’d do. How long are we going to talk about it,” White said. “If you go ahead and start this pilot program and treat the lake—that’s two things we could be doing right now… If we can do anything, it might get better. We don’t want it to just be better, we want to fix it. That’s been our goal all along.”
Nichols and Weatherwax said testing for the pilot program needed to occur twice—once in the summer and once in early fall, amid potential lake turnover.
Nichols said the program would test various filtration systems in late July/early August and in late September/early October. He said the city is exploring reverse osmosis and granule activated carbon filtration systems.
Weatherwax said upgrades to the water treatment plant, which was built in 1969, could cost more than $16 million. The estimated price tag does not include upgrades to city water lines installed the same year the plant was built.
In February, the Moulton Council granted Johnson approval to seek state funding to make improvements to the city’s water treatment plant. Johnson has said upgrades to the water infrastructure will help permanently eliminate the recurring taste and odor issues.
“My top priority, as it was before, is for long term remedy for the taste/odor/color issues of the water system without raising customer rates,” he said after receiving the personnel board’s notice on Friday. “Secondly, my plan is to implement short and long-term plans for infrastructure needs.”
Prior to his suspension, Johnson recommended the plant upgrades, including the installation of a new filtration system, installing new lines and improving distribution capabilities that would allow the utility to sell more water to West Lawrence Water Cooperative.
Weatherwax said the co-op currently purchases 30 million gallons of water from Moulton each month and serves about a third of Lawrence County’s population, extending from Mt. Hope into Franklin County.
He said a joint grant application from Moulton and the West Lawrence Co-op should improve the city’s chances of receiving millions in funding for the projects, but he added that upgrades will likely take at least five to six years to complete.
In 2020, Moulton applied to Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) and received $1 million to begin infrastructure projects at the water plant.
Councilwoman Lee said she is ready to see the city put its “money to action.”
“I was glad to see the community get involved tonight and ask the hard questions,” she said following the work session. “At the end of the day, the citizens vote for (the mayor), they vote for me and the rest of the council, and at the end of the day, they can choose to fire us. As managers of the city, we’d better be on our Ps and Qs.”
In other business, Lee requested to discuss water pressure issues at McKelvy Park. She said residents have complained that toilets do not flush properly and taps yield little to no running water from park faucets.
“The water pressure at McKelvy Park has been an issue for years,” she said, adding that she hoped the mayor would be open to identifying the problem and determining whether American Rescue Plan Act funds could be spent on McKelvy Park projects.
Weatherwax agreed to set up a meeting with Parks & Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel and further explore the issues.
— Michael Wetzel of The Decatur Daily contributed to this article.
