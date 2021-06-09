Two R.A. Hubbard students lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to authorities.
In a social media post, the two teens were identified by R.A. Hubbard Coach Jacob Borden as Derrick “D.J.” Wiggins Jr., 17, and Javion Brown, 16, both upcoming senior football stars of Courtland.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Alabama 33, according to a report from Alabama State Troopers.
Troopers said the 17-year-old driver of a 2013 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Alabama 33 near Lawrence County 249, when the vehicle left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree.
Wiggins and Brown were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
“We had our first summer work outs this morning and I had no clue it would be the last time I seen them,” Coach Borden said in his Facebook post on Tuesday. “DJ and Javion brought me so much joy every day as a coach, this kills me seeing two fine young men with bright futures having it all taken away in an instant. Pray extra hard for their families.”
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.