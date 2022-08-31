Food Smarts sessions happening in Moulton Sept. 8 and 15

Palmer

SNAP-ED Educator Jennifer Palmer is offering two sessions of the research-based curriculum Food Smarts. 

Food Smarts is a series of sessions on a diversity of topics and was developed initially to help food pantries to share education about healthy eating. However, the Food Smarts sessions Palmer is facilitating are open to anyone. If you work at a food pantry or use one, you are invited to come and share your experiences.

