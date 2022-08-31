Food Smarts sessions happening in Moulton Sept. 8 and 15

SNAP-ED Educator Jennifer Palmer is offering two sessions of the research-based curriculum Food Smarts.
Food Smarts is a series of sessions on a diversity of topics and was developed initially to help food pantries to share education about healthy eating. However, the Food Smarts sessions Palmer is facilitating are open to anyone. If you work at a food pantry or use one, you are invited to come and share your experiences.
The free sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. The sessions will be held at the AG Center Conference Room at 13075 AL Hwy 157 (the glass double-doors in the front of the building). A person can attend one or both. There will be a food demonstration both days.
The Sept. 8 session “Make Meals Healthier” topics will include creating a meal plan, decoding expiration dates on food items, and decoding nutrition labels. On Sept. 15, the “Feeding our Families” topics will be helpful tips for eating out and staying healthy, food labels, and knowing your serving size. Jennifer will also be demonstrating how to prepare recipes from the eatright.org website.
If you have questions and/or want to sign up for the class, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. Jennifer Redden can be reached at the number also.
