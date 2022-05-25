A long-running food festival event that ended in 2019 is returning to Moulton next month.
Lawrence County’s annual Taste of Our Town will be held at the Moulton Recreation Center on Tuesday, June 7. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Members of the Lawrence County Rotary Club are taking on the event after it was hosted annually for over 30 years by a local chapter of the Civitan Club. The Civitan’s 31st annual Taste of Our Town was held in April of 2019. The local Civitan chapter disbanded that same year, and the event has not been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotary Treasurer David Norwood and President Bobby Burch said the community-driven event is about giving back to those organizations that work to make a difference in Lawrence County.
A few changes coming this year, Norwood said the 2022 Taste of Our Town event is not a competition among local restaurants and members of the food service industry.
“We want to make this more about showcasing what our area has to offer,” he said. “It’s less about competition and more about promoting businesses in the local community.”
The event, featuring dine-in and carry-out options, will allow participants to sample food from select local restaurants. Advance tickets on sale now are $15. Admission the day of the event will cost $20, according to organizers.
Proceeds from the event will further support community projects and charitable efforts throughout Lawrence County by the Rotary Club.
The event will also feature live music and an auction. For more information, visit the Taste of Our Town Lawrence County Facebook page or contact 256-905-4400 or 256-476-0566.
