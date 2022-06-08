Rotary holds its inaugural Taste of Our Town

The Rotary Club of Lawrence County hosted its first Taste of Our Town event in Moulton on Tuesday night. Crowds gathered at the Moulton Recreation Center to taste samples from local restaurants and eateries. The event also featured live music and an auction. 

PRO1stAmendment

This is the 1st I've heard of this. Didn't see it posted on the calendar or anywhere else. Would have liked to attend.

