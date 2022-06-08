The Rotary Club of Lawrence County hosted its first Taste of Our Town event in Moulton on Tuesday night. Crowds gathered at the Moulton Recreation Center to taste samples from local restaurants and eateries. The event also featured live music and an auction.
featured
Rotary holds its inaugural Taste of Our Town
- Chelsea Retherford / Moulton Advertiser
-
-
- 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Police fatally shoot person trying to enter Alabama school
- Inman takes over at Lawrence County
- Quilts of Valor cover some LC Veterans with love and kindness
- California Dems want abortion to be a constitutional right
- Former Alabama city leader gets probation for radio threat
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- Flash flooding swamps metro Birmingham after heavy rains
- USPS Dog Bite Awareness Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Women, infants, and children WIC income guidelines increase
- Russellville woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
- 12 Things You Need to Know Before Betting The 2022 NBA Finals
- Storied Clubs Face-Off in Champions League Final: Odds on the Move
- A One-of-a-Kind Lifeline: A First Responder's Kidney Health Journey
- 12 Things You Need to Know Before Betting The 2022 NBA Finals
- Decatur man arrested for theft, trespassing in Moulton
- NFL Week One Odds Released: Bronco's Host The Seahawks
- Superintendent: Suspended principal mishandled money, changed records
- Mardi Gras Parade raises a whopping $25,200 for scholarships for local students
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(1) comment
This is the 1st I've heard of this. Didn't see it posted on the calendar or anywhere else. Would have liked to attend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.