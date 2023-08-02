First Solar stops by Rotary

First Solar’s Josh Krauss visited the Rotary Club Thursday to discuss ongoing work at the new facility and the company’s dedication to community.
“We’re looking forward to being a partner here in the community,” Krauss said. “We’re not just coming in here to park our factory and say, ‘Alright, bring in the workers. We’re very much looking forward to, once we’ve got our factory established, of being a part of the community.”
The company plans to create mentors programs and internships to give back to the surrounding area. They’ve discussed the possibility of partnering with UAH for adjunct faculty positions to share their technical expertise.
Krauss, First Solar’s head of capacity expansion, is leading the charge to find workers to fill 715 soon-to-be-available positions at the manufacturing plant at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park.
Though the company has guaranteed to hire at least 715 employees, they will hire “well over” that number, according to Krauss.
In addition to the core positions, the company will employ several contractors for landscaping, a security force, and food service. Transportation and supply, whether truck drivers or local mechanics, will also be impacted by the company’s presence.
“We’re going to generate a whole lot of economic activity,” Krauss assured.
First Solar will look to hire people with a variety of skill sets and experience. Currently, they are focused on finding senior leadership. The first quarter of 2024 will be concentrated on skilled-labor hiring, and the second quarter will focus on finding operators – the largest portion of their labor force.
“We are a place that prides itself on being a career track type of business,” Krauss said.
The facility will become operational in 2025. More information is available on First Solar’s website.
