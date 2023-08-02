First Solar stops by Rotary

When fully operational, the factory will produce 17,000 solar panels a day.

First Solar’s Josh Krauss visited the Rotary Club Thursday to discuss ongoing work at the new facility and the company’s dedication to community.

“We’re looking forward to being a partner here in the community,” Krauss said. “We’re not just coming in here to park our factory and say, ‘Alright, bring in the workers. We’re very much looking forward to, once we’ve got our factory established, of being a part of the community.”

