Chalybeate Fire & Rescue will host the Pink Pig BBQ food truck at its station this Thursday for a fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pink Pig plates, including a choice of pulled pork, a half-chicken or meatloaf, are available for $12 each and will include two sides. Large orders of nachos or stuffed potatoes will also be available for $12 each, according to event organizers.
A portion of proceeds will directly benefit the Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department.
Pre-orders are accepted. Plates may be purchased or picked up at the Chalybeate Fire Station, located at 69 County Road 296 in Hillsboro.
