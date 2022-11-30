On Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m., the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville, Ala. will host an Olympic Oak Tree Planting Ceremony and Reception. Three of Jesse Owens’ granddaughters will be in attendance, as well as John Palmer, the master arborist who had the foresight to propagate the tree from one of the saplings Jesse received in Berlin at the 1936 Olympics. Palmer appropriately chose to donate the sapling to the Jesse Owens Museum, which is located at Jesse’s birthplace.
As an arborist, Palmer began a personal mission in 2016 to help preserve an important Olympic legacy. Being a resident of Cleveland, Ohio, John was always aware that in September 1937, Jesse Owens – who won four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics – planted an English oak tree sapling at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland. This sapling was one of four from the Black Forest which Owens received from host nation Germany -- one for each gold medal. In 1935, Rhodes High School had the newest cinder track in Cleveland, so Jesse chose to train on this track for the 1936 Olympics.
Fast forward about 35 years, and by then the only known location of Owens’ oak trees was the one at Rhodes High School. On a trip to Cleveland from his home in Chicago in October 1972, Owens visited Rhodes to speak with students there and to check up on his oak tree. Stories about the oak tree appeared in newspapers for decades afterward, even after Owens’ death in 1980.
But the tree was reaching the end of its life. Enter Palmer, who harvested about 300 acorns from Owens’ oak tree between 2016 and 2021. Palmer invested hundreds of hours of time in planting, watering, and nurturing the acorns into saplings. As of July 2022, about 25 viable saplings were growing on a farm in Northeast Ohio. It was around this time that the Rhodes tree died.
“I do not consider myself the owner of these trees,” said Palmer. “I am simply the steward. The Jesse Owens Museum was always my choice to receive the first of these saplings. It’s taken many years for the trees to become large enough to transport and transplant.
“My commitment is to make every effort to see that this sapling grows to maturity by working with appropriate consulting arborists helping oversee the tree in its new home.”
Palmer is an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist and Advanced Tree Risk assessor, consultant, lecturer, author, trainer, and owner of a premium landscape services company.
“This is truly a full circle moment,” said Marlene Owens Rankin and the Jesse Owens family. “A sapling from the original English oak presented to my father in 1936 has come to his place of origin. It represents his beginning and the launching of his life thereafter. We hope it flourishes in this special place.”
Nancy Pinion, the director of the Jesse Owens Museum, said, “Everyone is invited to come and help us celebrate Jesse’s life and accomplishments through this historic tree planting. We are grateful that John Palmer learned of the existence of the museum and park and felt it imperative that this sapling be planted at Oakville, Jesse’s Alabama birthplace. Everyone will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Jesse’s granddaughters Donna Prather Williams, Dawn Prather Hawk, and Gina Hemphill Strachan, as well as John Palmer.
“The museum and park’s mission is to provide a living memorial to Jesse Owens at his birthplace and to honor and perpetuate his athletic achievements and sportsmanship as well as his accomplishments as a humanitarian,” Pinion continued. “If you haven’t visited, it is time you came!”
Admission will be waived for the event.
