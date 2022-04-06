Decatur man arrested for meth possession in Moulton

A Decatur man was arrested on drug charges in Moulton last week after officers responded to a disturbance at the Relax Inn motel on Alabama 157, according to a report from Moulton Chief Craig Knight.
Frankie Lee Mitchell, 52, of Clarkview Street, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
While responding to the disturbance on Monday, March 28, MPD officer Richard Herrera “made contact” with those responsible for the incident and discovered that one of the suspects, Mitchell, was wanted on warrants with another agency, the report said.
After detaining Mitchell, officer Herrera discovered a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance in Mitchell’s socks. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
Mitchell was later released from the Lawrence County Jail on $1,000 bond.
