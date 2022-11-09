Sanders re-elected as Lawrence sheriff

Sanders

Incumbent Republican Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders Sr. said he plans to continue to grow programs he put in place in the past four years after winning his second term in the general election Tuesday night.

Sanders, 75, of Moulton, defeated former three-term sheriff Gene Mitchell, 80, of Mount Hope, by garnering 6,426 votes (63.12%) to Mitchell’s 3,454 votes (36.88%).

