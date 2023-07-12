Common corn: Courtland’s special garden

Entering Courtland, between two roads, is a stand of sweet corn. It runs parallel to the roads for over 100 yards long and covers the 50 yards between them.
The stand looks to be a spare field, planted by a farmer refusing to waste any acreage good for planting. In reality, it is Courtland’s largest garden.
Larkin Martin, one of the valley’s prominent farmers, approached newly-elected Mayor Linda Peebles in spring of 2021 with a request.
“[She] came to me and told me that the corn patch between Tennessee Street and Jefferson Street … was going to be for the community,” Peebles recalled. “She doesn’t do social media, so she asked me if I would make the announcement to the community that the corn was planted specifically for the people of the town and the community. Anybody that would like to pick some corn was welcome to do it.”
Peebles acquiesced, and when the time was right Martin told her the corn was ready. The mayor announced it on social media. Anyone was welcome, she posted, just leave enough for others to pick.
Soon trucks were stopped alongside the road and wheelbarrows rolled into the field, each person or family getting a couple dozen ears and leaving the rest behind, per Peebles request.
“They were thankful that Martin Farms was nice enough to do this for the community,” Peebles said. “They really responded with appreciation.
“She just wanted to give back and do something special that everybody could enjoy and have. It’s not a big thing, but a lot of people who live in town don’t have room for a garden.”
Martin again approached Peebles in spring of 2022 with the same request. She announced it on social media, and the people took the corn.
Once it was gone, Martin cut down the stalks and planted purple hull peas.
“She said she didn’t know if it’d work, planting them the way she did,” Peebles recalled, “but if they came up and thrived, they’d be for the community, too.”
It worked. When they were ready, people picked them. And after the peas were gone, she planted turnip greens.
“In 2022, she did three crops that were automatically donated back to the community,” Peebles said. “It really helped people out with their grocery bills and let them enjoy fresh vegetables they wouldn’t have had without the garden.
“This year, she came back and did the same thing.”
Peebles had signs made. She put them at the corners of the stand so visitors could identify the field – because it ain’t the only corn in Courtland. And people arrive daily, some with wheelbarrows and others with buckets, walking into the stalks and returning with a bounty of sweet corn.
“It helps everybody out,” Peebles said. “Some good vegetables make a family meal a little bit more enjoyable.”
