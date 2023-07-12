Common corn: Courtland’s special garden

The garden is located right outside Courtland off Highway 33.

Entering Courtland, between two roads, is a stand of sweet corn. It runs parallel to the roads for over 100 yards long and covers the 50 yards between them. 

The stand looks to be a spare field, planted by a farmer refusing to waste any acreage good for planting. In reality, it is Courtland’s largest garden.

