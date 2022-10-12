Are you looking to start a business or improve on one you have? Are you trying to figure out what licenses you need, how to keep records, how to market your business? The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) offers classes throughout the year in this topic. Jon Jacobson, Urban Regional Extension Agent, Community Resource Development, has developed a series of classes to meet those needs. The classes are LIVE using Zoom, and are offered at times convenient for most, many are offered from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jacobson has a diverse background of experience, centered around small business development and entrepreneurial coaching.
The following is the list of classes offered through ACES that Jacobson facilitates.
BMC 101: The Business Model Canvas is an interactive business tool that can be completed in one sitting and adjusted multiple times no matter the stage of your business. It teaches business owners how to define their business by its "Value Proposition", identify the correct customer segments, what activities and resources are most important and how to keep revenues above costs. This single course does expand into our 4-part series "Business Building Blocks".
Capital Access 101: This class will teach entrepreneurs and small business owners the Who, What, When, Where and Why of accessing capital for their business. What is the difference between lenders and their requirements. Why should I develop a strong relationship with my lender. When should I try to access capital from a lender. Where can I go if I only need a small amount? We will touch on all this and more.
Filing for Success, Session 1: We jump right in by examining the different levels (City, County Federal) of taxes in which businesses are responsible. We discuss the different types of "Business Formation" and whether you need to file for a LLC. As well as how to keep detailed financial records, especially around your costs & revenue.
Filing for Success, Session 2: We will discuss "The rules for name registration". We will walk you through the Secretary of State website and how to complete a name registration for your business. Here we will look at the difference between a LLC and a Sole Proprietorship. Finally we will discuss the necessary next steps after filing and SCAMS to look for along the way.
Filing for Success, Session 3: This session will focus on business banking & Insurance. We will discuss the importance of keeping personal and business finances separate, building a relationship with a lender & banker. We will review proper record keeping techniques and software. Finally, business insurance: What are the different types? Does your business need insurance? How much does it need to cover liabilities?
Filing for Success, Session 4: Here we talk about licenses and permits, at all levels, that are going to be necessary for your business. We also have a chance to discuss your business in more detail. Helping you get a clear vision of your next steps and answer all your questions.
5 Tips for Food-Based Entrepreneurs: New and aspiring food-based entrepreneurs will learn many important skills for developing, organizing, filing and growing their food based business idea. Topics Include: Basics for being a legal business, how to test your products and learn your customers, price it right, knowing your competitors and understanding your market.
Jacobson also edits a Newsletter “Community Resource Development”. You can subscribe to the newsletter at https://www.aces.edu/go/OCT-CRD-Newsletter. The newsletter lists all the upcoming classes and registration links. For example, Filing for Success is being offered October 24th-27th (5:30-7:00 p.m.), and you can register at https://www.aces.edu/go/FFS-Oct. If access to the internet is a concern, we have facilities at our Lawrence County Office to help. Contact Donna Shanklin at 256-974-2464. The Lawrence County Extension Office’s address is 13075 AL 157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650. Please contact Donna Shanklin, 256-974-2464 for accessibility and language assistance
