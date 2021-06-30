Courtland Independence Day golf cart parade set for Saturday

A Fourth of July golf cart parade is returning to downtown Courtland this Saturday in celebration of the Independence Day holiday.
Courtland resident Greg Pace said he is continuing a tradition started by him and his late wife, Lisa Pace, about three or four years ago.
He said the lineup will begin on the Courtland Square around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Participants should show up with their golf carts or bicycles already decorated in red, white and blue.
“We’ll make a few laps around downtown, playing patriotic music as we go,” Pace said. “It’s just a fun little get together me and Lisa started for the community.”
The historic Town of Courtland will also host an annual Independence Day fireworks show on Friday at Courtland Park, according to organizers.
The event featuring live musical entertainment and concessions will begin at 6 p.m. Performances by the Orr Sisters, Danielle Hargrove, and the Matt Prater Band will kick off at 6:15. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9 p.m., according to the event flyer being shared on social media.
