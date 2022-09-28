LouAllen announces candidacy

Randall D. LouAllen has announced his candidacy to run for County Commission District 4.
A longtime resident of Moulton, LouAllen is a graduate of Lawrence County High School, and is a retired quality analyst at GE Appliances, where he spent 43 years.
A member of the Church of Christ, LouAllen served on the County Commission from 1998-2006. He's also a past member of the Friends of the Library, E911 board, NARCOG board and the National Forests Liaison Panel.
LouAllen is married to his wife Kathy and the couple have five children, Josh, Heath, Erin, Micah and Victoria. In his free time, he enjoys reading, genealogy and spending time with his 16 grand and great grandchildren.
LouAllen is running on a conservative platform.
"As a Conservative Independent, I will be answerable only to the taxpayers. When you call with a problem I will not ask your religion, social status or political affiliation, only how can I help?" said LouAllen. "My priorities are listed on my Facebook page (Randall LouAllen). They include roads, jobs, education, elderly, recreation, development and cooperation."
"If you want a true conservative for District 4, then fill in the bubble next to Randall D. LouAllen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.