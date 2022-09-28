LouAllen announces candidacy

Louallen

Randall D. LouAllen has announced his candidacy to run for County Commission District 4. 

A longtime resident of Moulton, LouAllen is a graduate of Lawrence County High School, and is a retired quality analyst at GE Appliances, where he spent 43 years. 

