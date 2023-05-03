Book lovers and bargain hunters are in for a treat when the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library host a Book Sale, Friday, May 5th at the Lawrence County Public Library, 401 College Street, Moulton, AL.
Hundreds of items will be for sale, including books, DVDs, and audio books. All will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
The Book Sale is an important fundraiser for the Friends’, and proceeds will help the library to provide programming, resources, and materials to the community.
For more information about the book sale or to learn more about the Friends, please call 256-974-0883.
The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization that raises funds for library items and activities by selling a variety of items such as books, videos, and CDs. They are a national organization that supports local libraries by providing countless volunteer hours and organizing fundraising activities to enhance library services.
