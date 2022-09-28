Just imagine for a few minutes that you are out in the midst of the hottest place you’ve ever been in your life, not a tree to be seen, men in kaki camo everywhere you look, walking purposefully to and fro, but wait, there’s one guy actually putting some of the ever present, invasive, grit in your teeth, your food, your underwear, sand into what looked like little clear jewelry bags. He filled them to the top, sealed them and quickly went on his way. 

The few men who happened to notice quickly forgot the strange phenomenon (who would want to save sand?) and went on with their business. The guy who gathered the sand went inside, sat down, wrote an address that should get it to where it was going, put it in another envelope and then sealed it all over with clear tape, placed it atop some outgoing mail in a wire mesh basket and then, went about his daily business as usual. 

